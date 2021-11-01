Sports
Hockey Fights Cancer Daily Recap
Welcome to Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative of the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association. This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the campaign, which unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.
Here’s the latest cancer hockey fight news from across the league.
November 1st
Fans Can Win Trip To 2022 All-Star Game
As Hockey Fights Cancer Month begins, fans who contribute to the charity can win a trip to the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas. All contributions go to the National Hockey League Foundation and NHL Foundation in support of Hockey Fights Cancer.
Find all the details here.
Moore Named Hockey Fights Cancer Ambassador
Former NHL player Dominic Moore has been named an NHL Hockey Fights Cancer Ambassador for 2021-22.
Moore lost his first wife, Katie, to a rare cancer called fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma in January 2013. She was 31.
“I think it’s important to highlight all the different ways cancer affects us,” Moore told NHL.com contributor Amalie Benjamin. “And I think all the ways that people are affected by cancer, some are triumphing and being able to, we say, beating cancer, and they should be celebrated. But others aren’t so lucky. And I think those people are too.” should be celebrated. And they are an important reminder of why we are doing this in the first place.”
Read the full story here.
Wild strength coach discusses cancer well
The Minnesota Wild is holding their Hockey Fights Cancer night on Tuesday.
It’s going to be an extra special night for their strength and conditioning coach Sean Skahan, who spoke on the team website about his battle with basal cell carcinoma, a skin cancer that develops almost exclusively on the neck and face from repeated and intense sun exposure.
Read his story here.
sensitize rangers
The New York Rangers got the message about Hockey Fights Cancer Month on their Twitter account.
Kraken change profile picture
The Seattle Kraken have changed their social media profile picture as Hockey Fights Cancer month is underway.
Jets Announce Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative
The Winnipeg Jets have announced that they will be raising money for CancerCare Manitoba.
