Robinson Named Maxwell Award Semifinalist





PHILADELPHIA Texas Football Sophomore Running Back Bijan Robinson was named semi-finalist for the 2021 Maxwell Award, Maxwell Football Club Executive Director Mark Wolpert announced on Monday. Robinson is the first Longhorn to be named a Maxwell Award semifinalist since Sam Ehlinger Awarded annually to the Collegiate Player of the Year, Longhorn Legends Tommy Nobis (1965), Ricky Williams (1998), Vince Young (2005), and Colt McCoy (2009) each won the Maxwell Award during their careers. Born in Tucson, Ariz, Robinson currently leads the Big 12 in total touchdowns (14) and scoring (10.5 points per game), while ranking seventh and 10th nationally in each respective category. He ranks second in the conference and seventh in the nation in rushing yards (967) and rushing yards per game (120.9), second in the Big 12 and ninth in FBS in all-purpose yards (147.25) and total number of runs scored (84) . His 11 hasty touchdowns are also second of those in the Big 12, ranking 11th in the nation. Robinson has rushed 100 or more yards in six of eight games this season, including a 216-yard attempt at TCU to become the 13th player in program history to eclipse 200 yards in a game and the first since D’Onta Foreman in 2016 . The sophomore has scored at least one touchdown in all eight games this season (11 rushing, three receiving) and has reached the end zone in 10 consecutive games, equaling the longest streak for a Longhorn since the wide receiver and return specialist Jordan Shipley scored. in 10 consecutive games in 2008. The 10-game run is the longest for a Longhorn running back since Cedric Benson scored in 11 consecutive games in 2003-04, equaling Ricky Williams’ UT record in 1998-99. In seven games this season, Robinson has a total of 967 rushing yards on 163 carries (5.9 ypc) with 11 touchdowns, while bringing in 15 receptions for 211 yards and scoring three touchdowns. His total of seven games includes 1,178 of 178 games for 6.6 yards per game and 14 touchdowns. Of his 178 plays, 11 were for at least 20 yards, including runs of 50 and 62 yards. The semi-finalists will vote for both collegiate awards to be awarded by the Maxwell Football Club, starting Tuesday, November 2, and closing on November 20. Three finalists for each prize will be announced on November 23, and a final round will take place. in that time. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors, and select national media outlets. All semifinalists are listed in alphabetical order by school with the player’s school, position and class. The Maxwell Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which includes the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now have more than 800 recipients, dating back to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org to learn more about the association. Maxwell Award Semifinalists 2021 Brennan Armstrong, Virginia

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Breece Hall, Iowa State

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Drake London, USC

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Tanner Mordechai, high school

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Bijan Robinson , Texas

CJ Stroud, Ohio State

Sean Tucker, Syracuse

Kenneth Walker III, State of Michigan

Malik Willis, Liberty

Bryce Young, Alabama

