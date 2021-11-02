Sports
giants vs. Chiefs odds, spread, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model on 126-85 run
The Kansas City Chiefs hope a meeting with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football can give them confidence. The Chiefs (3-4) are flipping the ball at an alarming rate as their defense struggles to stop anyone. With the Packers, Raiders and Cowboys approaching in the next three games, the reigning AFC champions need to build momentum. They suffered an ugly 27-3 loss to the Titans last week and face a Giants team that just played its best game of the season. New York (2-5) had six sacks and choked Carolina in a 25-3 win eight days ago.
Kick-off will be at 8:15 PM ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Kansas City is a 10.5 point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the Over-Under for total points scored is 53. Before you start your Chiefs vs. Considering Giants Choices, You Should view the NFL predictions from the SportsLine projection model.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up nearly $7,700 for $100 players on the top-rated NFL picks since its inception six years ago. The model enters Week 8 of the 2021 season with an incredible 126-85 run on the top-rated NFL picks dating back to the 2017 season.
The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for four of the past five years on NFL direct picks, beating more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times in that span. Anyone who has followed it is far away.
Now the model has the Giants vs. Monday night’s chiefs matchup aborted. You can go to SportsLine to see the choices. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Chiefs vs. giants:
- giants vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -10.5
- giants vs. Chiefs over-under: 53 points
- giants vs. Chiefs Money Line: Kansas City -550, New York +400
- Giants: New York is 12-4 against the spread as an underdog on the road since 2019
- Chiefs: Under has hit in the last two Chiefs games
Why can the Chiefs cover?
Kansas City is always 30-19 all-time on Monday Night Football, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows he needs to limit his mistakes. Mahomes has 2,093 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, but his nine interceptions are just two less than his total from the past two seasons combined. Tight end Travis Kelce (533-4) is Mahomes’ safety valve, but wide receiver Tyreek Hill (641-5) can still make chunk plays. They should get their chances against a defense that allows 369 yards per game (20th in league).
The favorite is 4-1 against the spread in the last five encounters and the Giants have allowed a minimum of 27 points in five of their seven games. The Chiefs score 27 points per game (eighth in NFL), while the Giants score only 20 points (25th). Quarterback Daniel Jones has been sacked 14 times and Kansas City has the pass rush to put pressure on him. Mike Danna (three sacks), Chris Jones (two) and Frank Clark can force Jones to make mistakes.
Why the Giants can cover
Quarterback Daniel Jones is 11-5 against the spread in his career as an underdog, and he started using his guns more efficiently this past week. Tight end Evan Engram had six catches in the season, and receiver Dante Pettis had five while scoring a touchdown and also throwing a TD pass. They should find success against a Chiefs defense that allows a league-worst 6.6 yards per game and ranks 26th against the pass (275.7 yards per game).
The Kansas City offense was a big deal, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing nine interceptions. The Chiefs’ 17 turnovers are five more than any other team. Cornerback James Bradberry (three interceptions) and safety Xavier McKinney (two) will be ready as the Giants go after Mahomes to force more errors. The former MVP has been fired 14 times and Azeez Ojulari (5.5 sacks) and Leonard Williams (4.5) made life miserable for Darnold last weekend.
How to choose Giants vs. Chiefs
The model has gone into the Giants vs. Chiefs matchup from Monday Night Football. It leans below the total, with the model suggesting that both violations will be one-dimensional. It also says that one side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time. You can only get these choices at SportsLine.
So who will win Chiefs vs. Giants on Monday Night Football? And which side of the spread affects more than 50 percent of the simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Chiefs vs. Giants spread you should be everywhere, all of the model on a 126-85 roll on his top rated NFL picks.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/giants-vs-chiefs-odds-spread-line-monday-night-football-picks-predictions-by-nfl-model-on-126-85-run/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]