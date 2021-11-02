giants vs. Chiefs odds, spread, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions by NFL model on 126-85 run

The Kansas City Chiefs hope a meeting with the New York Giants on Monday Night Football can give them confidence. The Chiefs (3-4) are flipping the ball at an alarming rate as their defense struggles to stop anyone. With the Packers, Raiders and Cowboys approaching in the next three games, the reigning AFC champions need to build momentum. They suffered an ugly 27-3 loss to the Titans last week and face a Giants team that just played its best game of the season. New York (2-5) had six sacks and choked Carolina in a 25-3 win eight days ago.

Kick-off will be at 8:15 PM ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Kansas City is a 10.5 point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the Over-Under for total points scored is 53.

giants vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -10.5

giants vs. Chiefs over-under: 53 points

giants vs. Chiefs Money Line: Kansas City -550, New York +400

Giants: New York is 12-4 against the spread as an underdog on the road since 2019

Chiefs: Under has hit in the last two Chiefs games

Why can the Chiefs cover?

Kansas City is always 30-19 all-time on Monday Night Football, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows he needs to limit his mistakes. Mahomes has 2,093 passing yards and 18 touchdowns, but his nine interceptions are just two less than his total from the past two seasons combined. Tight end Travis Kelce (533-4) is Mahomes’ safety valve, but wide receiver Tyreek Hill (641-5) can still make chunk plays. They should get their chances against a defense that allows 369 yards per game (20th in league).

The favorite is 4-1 against the spread in the last five encounters and the Giants have allowed a minimum of 27 points in five of their seven games. The Chiefs score 27 points per game (eighth in NFL), while the Giants score only 20 points (25th). Quarterback Daniel Jones has been sacked 14 times and Kansas City has the pass rush to put pressure on him. Mike Danna (three sacks), Chris Jones (two) and Frank Clark can force Jones to make mistakes.

Why the Giants can cover

Quarterback Daniel Jones is 11-5 against the spread in his career as an underdog, and he started using his guns more efficiently this past week. Tight end Evan Engram had six catches in the season, and receiver Dante Pettis had five while scoring a touchdown and also throwing a TD pass. They should find success against a Chiefs defense that allows a league-worst 6.6 yards per game and ranks 26th against the pass (275.7 yards per game).

The Kansas City offense was a big deal, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing nine interceptions. The Chiefs’ 17 turnovers are five more than any other team. Cornerback James Bradberry (three interceptions) and safety Xavier McKinney (two) will be ready as the Giants go after Mahomes to force more errors. The former MVP has been fired 14 times and Azeez Ojulari (5.5 sacks) and Leonard Williams (4.5) made life miserable for Darnold last weekend.

How to choose Giants vs. Chiefs

