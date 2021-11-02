Mike Polk Jr. remains calm despite Brown’s loss to Steelers





Despite Sunday’s brutal loss, stay positive – there is still time to turn this around.

CLEVELAND Hey, Browns! How are you? Mike Polk here. Long-term fan. You may remember me. Sometimes you would really disappoint me when I came to the FirstEnergy Stadium and yelled at you for a while. I’m not saying it was the most mature approach, but let’s face it, you earned it. And yelling at you helped me blow off some steam. The point is, I’ve been yelling a lot here. And I’m tired. And I don’t want to scream anymore. And I don’t want to be angry. I’m done with it. That made yesterday so frustrating! Ugly, soul-crushing games like that bring out all the old Browns trauma that I hoped we were done with for a while. Especially when it seems so familiar with all the missed opportunities, missed passes and bad penalties at the wrong time, and that huge, slow, seemingly immortal quarterback from there, who is slowly, methodically tearing my team apart with that smug look on his face as if he KNOWS the Browns can’t keep up and it’s only a matter of time before they inevitably wear us out and it’s all starting to feel very familiar! RELATED: Gut punch: Cleveland Browns suffer a brutal 15-10 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers, drop to 4-4 in the season But I thought about it, despite my current calm demeanor, I have a lot more reason to be mad at the Browns now than I did in 2011. After all, this is a legit team brimming with real talent in almost every position. The same cannot be said of the 2011 Browns. Looking back, there was no real reason to have high hopes or expectations that year. Our starting quarterback was The Quiet Cowboy Colt McCoy and he pitched to superstars like Mohamed Massaquoi, Jordan Norwood and Dan Gronkowski. That’s right, not Rob Gronkowski — his brother Dan. It won’t surprise you that we lost both times we played against the Steelers in 2011. And who was their quarterback in both games? You guessed it. The Eternal Monster Big Ben. That was a decade ago! He still does it! I am fine. And that’s what makes this season so uniquely frustrating so far. Because this isn’t 2011. We do have the talent now. We have a real coach. And last season we were not 5-13, we actually won a playoff game. And we beat the team that made us look like the 2011 Browns here yesterday! So yeah, I’m upset about yesterday’s loss. And YES, it was definitely demoralizing. But I’m staying calm and I’m not going to scream just yet. Because I’m not the person I was in 2011, and the Browns aren’t the team they were ten years ago. So let’s all keep calm, keep it together, and go browns. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wY4WV6RDADI

