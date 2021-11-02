Saddest Thing a Man Can Do: India’s Cricket Captain Gives Damning Statement in Support of Muslim Colleague

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli slammed the spineless trolls this weekend in a scathing remark for the bigoted attack on his teammate Mohammed Shami after India lost to Pakistan in a cricket match.

Kohli broke his silence almost a week after he was asked about the abuse, even though most of his teammates initially did not respond to the attack on Shami.

Attacking someone because of his religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing a person can do, said the skipper. Everyone has the right to express their opinion about what he or she thinks about a certain situation, but personally I have never thought of discriminating [against] everyone above their religion. That is something very sacred and personal for every human being.

People on social media are expressing frustration at having no idea what the players, as individuals, are doing, Kohli said, adding that if people can overlook Shamis’ passion for his country, he doesn’t want to waste a minute of my life. to give some attention to those people, and neither Shami nor anyone else on the team.

He added: There is a good reason why we play on the pitch and not a bunch of mushy people on social media who don’t have the courage to actually talk to someone in person. They hide behind their entities and go after people through social media, making fun of people. And that has become a social pandemic in today’s world, which is such a shame and so sad to see, because this is literally the lowest level of human potential that one can operate on.

Kohlis’s comments were widely praised for pointing out that the harassment Shami faced was commonplace.

While former cricketers had tried to defend Shami by apologizing for a rare day off, they chose to ignore the communal nature of the abuse Shami faced, an editorial in The Indian Express said Monday. Kohli faces this kind of division and calls it what it is… Kohli calls the bluff of those who are always ready to sound the dog whistle and put sport in the service of polarization.

Several others also said they respected his decision to stand up for his teammate.

Shami, a Muslim cricketer, faced a vicious and bigoted attack on social media and was falsely accused of throwing the match after Pakistan defeated India in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 24.

Several Indian handles on Twitter have tagged the player in tweets asking him and his family to go to Pakistan, a common refrain used by Hindu extremists against Indian Muslims, accusing them of disloyalty to their homeland. Amid a rise in Hindu nationalism, Muslims, a minority group in India, are routinely accused of supporting Pakistan and the target of their religion.

Initially, none of the Indian cricket team spoke out for Shami, but support started pouring in after cricketers were criticized for their silence on social media, with some pointing out that the team knelt before the game for the Black Lives Matter movement. Many asked why the players made the anti-racism gesture while keeping silent about injustice at home.

However, the statement by Kohlis who supported his colleague did not go down well with some hard-core Twitter users, some of whom accused the cricketer of humiliating Hindus. Many pointed to a rape threat from an anonymous user to his 10-month-old daughter.

The vitriol didn’t end there. Several Twitter users said they hoped the Indian team would lose its next cricket match as a form of retaliation.

This comes even when the Indian government recently arrested some Muslim citizens and accused them of celebrating India’s loss in the previous match.

India witnessed multiple cases of blatant Islamophobia after the defeat to the Pakistan cricket team.

Several students from the federal territory of Kashmir were attacked by other students at a technical college in Punjab.

A teacher at a private school in the western state of Rajasthan was fired and eventually arrested for sharing celebratory WhatsApp status after the match win. The woman reportedly posted a photo of Pakistani players with the caption in Hindi: We won.

Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and a leader of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, claimed those celebrating Pakistan’s victory will face sedition charges. Since then, state police have arrested seven people for allegedly uttering pro-Pakistani slogans.

Kashmir police last week registered cases under a draconian counter-terrorism law against students of a medical university for allegedly celebrating the victory of Pakistani teams.