#5 Michigan state (8-0)

At 6 Ohio State (7-1)

Northwest (3-5) at Wrigley Field

Indiana (2-6)

As long as Purdue wins just one of those games, it will be in a post-season bowl game somewhere. ESPN is currently projecting them in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium against Clemson of Louisville, so they are confident there will be another win. The Las Vegas Bowl, Redbox Bowl, Music City Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl and QuickLane Bowl are also possible. Regardless of the destination, Purdue enters the final month of the season not only alive for a bowl game, but also a favorite.

On paper, the Northwestern game seems like the most likely case for a sixth win. The Wildcats are 3-5, have struggled to score all year, came out of the gate very slowly in games, and overall it looks like a Bad Northwestern season. Indiana has been a huge disappointment and will likely be knocked out by the time they get to West Lafayette (and probably even by Sunday), but it’s a rivalry game and their defense is still dangerous. Purdue probably has a punchers chance against Michigan state this weekend, while a win in Ohio looks extremely unlikely.

I would say were favorite to get another win. We’ve seen that Purdues’ offense isn’t great, but as long as it avoids turnover, the defense will keep it in games. Even a 2-2 finish to go 7-5 would be significant. It means we are eligible for the bowl for the Indiana game for the first time since 2007. It would also guarantee a winning season and open the door to an eight-win season for the first time since 2007.

It is clearly an important sign of progress. In the last full season, Purdue was plagued with injuries and went 4-8. Last year was just weird for everyone. However, is it enough to silence some of Jeff Brohm’s opponents?

I know the goal is to be better than bowling every year. Purdue has been trying to take that next step since about 2004 and has struggled tremendously. Purdue is also a very tough place to win with one conference title in the past half century and only one season with 10 wins ever. Still, some credit must be given to showing significant improvement from one season to the next. Let’s see what happened:

Purdue’s defense has shown significant improvement. Part of it is that a full season of George Karlaftis is just causing trouble. Some of it comes from a much-improved secondary and defense line. Another big part is essentially competence in coaching. Coach Brohm saw that this was a big problem a year ago and solved it. It’s a lot easier to win a match if you only give up 17 points per match, as opposed to nearly 30 like the last two seasons.

The Purdues defense has kept two teams without a touchdown, a first since 2007. It got its first outage on the road in 40 years at UConn. For half of its games, Purdue has now held a team to 7 points or less going into the final quarter. That’s significant.

Purdue won a road race over a ranked team. Say what you will about Iowa, but they’re still ranked even after two ugly losses. Purdue hadn’t beaten a ranked team away from home in 11 years and hadn’t beaten a top 5 team away from home in 47 years.

Purdu has suffered adversity and has recovered. It looked offensively bad going into farewell week after the Minnesota lost, but sorted things out for a great win in Iowa. Things looked bad offensively against Wisconsin, but recovered to win in Nebraska. So far, it has avoided a real losing streak. Unlike previous years, it has not snowed completely.

Related to the last point, as long as Purdue beats Northwestern in a game in which it will be preferred, we will avoid a losing streak of at least three games for the first time since 2011.

Brohm has shown that he can adapt. From the three QB system that stunned Iowa to backfield Jackson Anthrop to wild snaps for Zander Horvath to adjusting a thin offensive line in flight, the Boilers are at least trying some new things. It has generally played well when it has momentum, especially in the second half of the games. We may not try all kinds of trick plays like 2017, but when Brohm has a favorable matchup, he exploits it.

Purdue has won three road races and is likely to be favored in a fourth. It last won three road races in 2018, but before that it was 2006. If you’re looking for the last time Purdue won four road races (and if you think of the Wrigley race as a road race), you have to go back to 1943, when Purdue went 9-0, should have been the national champion and 5-0 on the road (although Purdue was 3-0-1 away from home in 1955). If you count bowl games, Purdue won four against Ross-Ade in 1979, 1980 and 1997. A win over Wrigley and in a bowl game means Purdue has five wins away from home in one for the first time in nearly 80 years. season.

Finally, recruitment has improved significantly. Hazell’s best class was 68e by rivals. Brohm has gone 49, 26, 33, 77 and now 34e there. They didn’t bring in 5 stars with reckless abandon, but neither did they fight to get out of the Big Ten basement. He is consistently at least in the top half of the Big Ten, which helps a lot. He has also put things back in order this season after a low number in 2021 with a decent class.

These are modest achievements compared to many other teams to be sure, but for Purdue? We looked at program heights not seen before since many current players were toddlers. If that’s not a significant improvement, I don’t know what is.

We’ve been here before. The late Tiller years were here. The Danny Hope years were there. Even the first two Brohm years were there. How do you take the next step? Going 6-6 or 7-5 this year is progress, but how do you turn that into 8-4, 9-3 or even better? Coach Brohms’ record in single-stand matches is still worrying. He came in there 8-15 this year, but has improved to 10-16 with the wins over Illinois and Nebraska plus the loss to Minnesota.

That question will not be answered until next year. Indiana State (FCS), in Syracuse (currently 5-4) and Florida Atlantic (currently 5-3) present a challenging, but not overwhelming, non-conference program. Going to Maryland and Indiana from the East are huge breaks, while Penn State in West Lafayette starting the year is a very curious matchup. I may be looking way too far ahead, but eight (or more?) wins next year is a very real possibility, given the Purdues dominance of Kirk Ferentz, Nebraskas Nebraska-ness, and Illinois and Northwestern both having disappointing years. When Penn State, Minnesota and Wisconsin seem to be the toughest games, that’s a good place to be.

The biggest obstacle to this is the attack line. If we can protect the quarterbacks and generate something from the running game, Purdue is a lot better. In that regard, we saw the difference between Iowa and Wisconsin. However, I am encouraged that Brohm saw a major flaw (the defense) and has rectified it this offseason. This is the fifth year for the line of concern, and it’s hard to improve overnight. A couple of freshmen got wet on the Nebraska line in Josh Kaltenberger and Mahamane Musa. Cam Craig, Spencer Holstege and Gus Hartwig start as sophomores. It is a line that grows and improves in any case. That gives some hope. I think the loss of four employees to medical retirement over the summer was significant, but that depth is now building up red shirts. the should be better next year, and if this year’s line is bottoming out, that’s exciting because so far it’s been enough.

I never thought that Jeff Brohm would be fired after this season, barring a complete 1-11 kind of disaster, mostly because of the terms of his contract. Over eight games, there is little doubt that he will be the coach in 2022, barring something unforeseen. Does a bowl game in 2021 automatically buy it 2023? I think it makes the odds much higher, but then again, 2022 can’t be a step back. At least one win will bring Brohm back to the level he had at the end of 2018 and with a chance to maintain that success next year. Two more regular season wins give him his best regular season at West Lafayette and raise high hopes for next year.

Let’s enjoy five wins coming in November for the first time since 2007.