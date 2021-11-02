La Salle Academy plays East Greenwich for the Division I girls tennis championship

PAWTUCKET Lindsey Frisina’s private moments will never be forgotten.

It’s not something in public on the tennis court where de La Salle senior and her teammates have won careers. It’s not during the awards ceremony that has become an annual rite of passage after the Interscholastic League Division I Championships at Slater Park.

What Frisina and her fellow Rams love most is the bus ride back to school. It’s their own exclusive club, far away from parents, friends and spectators, just the girls and their trophy, a club earned through hours of practice and preparation for occasions like this.

It’s one of my all-time favorites, said Frisina after La Salle’s 4-1 win over East Greenwich on a sparkling fall. She teamed up with No. 1 doubles partner Giuliana Ialongo to secure one of the four team points needed for La Salle to capture its eighth straight crown. The Ramshave reached this stage 11 years in a row, and only a defeat to the Avengers in 2013 has a streak of dominance that began at the beginning of the last decade.

This one really feels like the best, said singles state champion Erin McCusker. Were seniors this year. We were really glad we could do it and put it all down for the last time.

La Salle enjoyed several avenues to victory, taking the first set in six of the seven games on the pitch. Three of those quick leads came in in about 30 minutes and involved eventual singles winners Maya Stepic, Bridget Casey and AriannaDeThomas. In the end it was Casey who provided the finishing touch with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at number 3.

I think the foundation is laid by the off-season kids, said La Salle coach Tom Martin. For many of them, this is their primary sport. They take it upon themselves to go out and work and continue the success of the program.

All your championships come from the off season.

The perfect mix of talent and experience can’t hurt either. McCusker graduated as the first state champion in singles, while Frisina and Ialongo came in second in state doubles. Five of the 10 Rams in Monday’s lineup were seniors, and they are promoting as four-year contributors to a winning streak that now spans 108 games.

That’s not a point of emphasis, Martin said. Neither is keeping the state championships alive. The emphasis is always on working hard every day in practice and in every game and doing your very best. If you don’t win, but you did your best, then you should be happy with that.

That’s really what we always emphasize. One match at a time. The only match you have to win is the next one you are going to play.

La Salle (18-0) lost just five team points this season, four of which came in three encounters with East Greenwich (15-3). Caroline Shea-Lola Verret, who rode to a 6-2, 6-2 win. East Greenwich slid past Barrington on a 4-3 count in these semi-finals and resumed a rivalry with the Rams that spanned four consecutive 2013-16 final matchups.

This is the last time we represent La Salle in court, Frisina said. It’s definitely a bittersweet moment, but it’s all worth it in the end. We get to take home a state title with this great team.

La Salle 4, East Greenwich 1

Maya Stepic, LS, def. Annalee Ambler, EG, 6-1, 6-0; Bridget Casey, LS, def. Georgia Wood, EG, 6-0, 6-0; Arianna De Thomas, LS, def. Alexis Besio, EG, 6-1, 6-0; Lindsey Frisina-Giuliana Ialongo, LS, d. Kyanna Lin-Lily Shaughnessy, EG, 6-3, 6-1; Caroline Shea-Lola Verret, EG, def. Alisha Chowdhry-Sofia Rose, LS, 6-2, 6-2.

