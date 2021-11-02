Non-stop recruitment pays off for Ducks hockey | Sport

Two years ago, Oregon club hockey head coach Rylee Orr and assistant coach Christian Viviantraveled to Las Vegas for a player scout showcase.

There, coaches met Hunter Voyles and Jimmy Gagen, a promising duo of Boston recruits.

Two years later, Voyles and Gagen made their debut as Ducks. They had an immediate impact. In the Ducks home openers on October 15 and 16, Gagen scored twice and Voyles filled in for an injured player, giving the Ducks two wins over a talented team in the state of San Diego.

[Theyre] two guys who immediately caught my eye and played like guys who have been here for five years, Orr said.

Connecting with players from across the US and Canada is key for Oregon to attract highly skilled recruits.

You should definitely throw wide, Vivian said. Sometimes you start talking to a child and three years later it finally becomes a reality.

After a year of no hockey in Oregon due to COVID-19, the team is back in action and off to a hot start. The Ducks (8-0) are looking to take another push in the regional games and eventually compete for a national championship. An active recruiting network in both the US and Canada is at the heart of its recent success. This recruiting strategy is the foundation for the team’s goal to win a national championship and progress to D1 level hockey.

Bringing the team back to the level of play they had in early 2020 when they won the Pac-8 championships back to back and qualified for the regional competitions wasn’t easy.

With many players graduating, retiring or moving to play hockey elsewhere, recruitment has been a top priority for the team to grow the program in recent years. The Ducks start the season with 15 rookies, including nine recruits and six walk-ons.

Recruiting can be a strenuous process, requiring an extensive network of friends who act as scouts and assist Orr and Vivian. Across Canada, those friends actively attend games and talk to players on behalf of the Oregon coaches. If a player proves interested, he is put in touch with Orr, who takes over from there.

It’s kind of a long process, which can be frustrating at times, but can be very rewarding at the same time, Orr said.

It’s a year-round process as there are non-stop showcases and games in North America.

When looking for potential recruits, Orr and Vivian look for quality hockey players who are good people off the ice, but an undying passion for the game is just as important.

The team travels most weekends. And the early morning practices can take a toll on the players.

Doing that for months can be quite grueling, Orr said. So having someone who likes hockey is definitely something we’re looking for as well.

Orr and Vivian pride themselves on selling what the program is trying to achieve.

We sell what we were trying to do here; we sell our vision and we sell our passion, Vivian said.

The vision: Win a national championship. The move to American Collegiate Hockey Association D1 hockey is also cited by Orr as one of the key goals for Oregon hockey in the near future.

Ducks hockey is undefeated, but the team is still building chemistry on the ice. With 15 rookies on the team, there hasn’t been much time to build those on ice connections. Before their home opener, they had only six practices to their name.

If you look at our first weekend against Cal, we played pretty easy and tried not to do too much on the ice because we didn’t quite build the chemistry, said Gagen.

Keeping it simple has been the in-game mentality so far, while the systems and chemistry are still a work in progress.

Winning this early in the season is a great sign for the team as the squad will only get a better fit with time. Orr believes this team has a legitimate shot at the Nationals, which will take place in St. Louis in March.

With nine recruits entering their first season, developing and nurturing the chemistry is paramount. Early wins show the skill is there, but to make that next step in the competition the systems and chemistry have to be strong.

We will go to the regions, and we must go to the nationals, Orr said. I really feel that if this team continues to learn, I think this team can win a national championship. I really.