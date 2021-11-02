Jos Buttler, Bowlers helps ENG beat SL by 26 runs

read more

England were reduced 35/3 in the sixth over, from there Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler took them past the 160 run. Morgan wasn’t there to finish the innings, but Buttler hit a final six to score not only his hundred, but also take England past the 160 run.

Eoin Morgan’s unit has been sensational in the colossal event thus far as they remain undefeated with three straight wins. Before England defeated the Aussies for the last time, England defeated defending champions West Indies by six wickets in their opening match of the competition, before shoving Bangladesh aside in the next match, which they won by eight wickets.

Meanwhile, Dasun Shanakas men suffered after winning their opening match against Bangladesh with five wickets, back-to-back defeats against Australia (seven wickets) and a final over thriller against South Africa.

While both sides will aim for maximum points, Sri Lanka needs them most to keep their hopes alive in the showpiece.

Ahead of the 29th match of the T20 World Cup between England and Sri Lanka; here’s everything you need to know:

When will the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Sri Lanka match start?

The game between England and Sri Lanka will be played on Monday, November 1.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Sri Lanka match be played?

The England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time does the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Sri Lanka match start?

The England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels are broadcasting the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup England vs Sri Lanka?

The Star Sports Network owns the broadcasting rights to the England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match.

How do I watch the England (ENG) and Sri Lanka (SL) match live?

The match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) likely to play XIs

Possible starting position England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Possible starting line-up Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara

