Sports
Jos Buttler, Bowlers helps ENG beat SL by 26 runs
read more
England were reduced 35/3 in the sixth over, from there Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler took them past the 160 run. Morgan wasn’t there to finish the innings, but Buttler hit a final six to score not only his hundred, but also take England past the 160 run.
T20 World Cup Full Coverage|Schedule|Photos|Points Table
Eoin Morgan’s unit has been sensational in the colossal event thus far as they remain undefeated with three straight wins. Before England defeated the Aussies for the last time, England defeated defending champions West Indies by six wickets in their opening match of the competition, before shoving Bangladesh aside in the next match, which they won by eight wickets.
Meanwhile, Dasun Shanakas men suffered after winning their opening match against Bangladesh with five wickets, back-to-back defeats against Australia (seven wickets) and a final over thriller against South Africa.
While both sides will aim for maximum points, Sri Lanka needs them most to keep their hopes alive in the showpiece.
Ahead of the 29th match of the T20 World Cup between England and Sri Lanka; here’s everything you need to know:
When will the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Sri Lanka match start?
The game between England and Sri Lanka will be played on Monday, November 1.
Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Sri Lanka match be played?
The England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
What time does the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Sri Lanka match start?
The England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) game will start at 7:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels are broadcasting the 2021 ICC Mens T20 World Cup England vs Sri Lanka?
The Star Sports Network owns the broadcasting rights to the England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match.
How do I watch the England (ENG) and Sri Lanka (SL) match live?
The match can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) likely to play XIs
Possible starting position England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
Possible starting line-up Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara
Get all IPL news and Cricket Score here
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/live-england-vs-sri-lanka-live-cricket-score-icc-world-cup-2021-eng-vs-sl-where-and-how-to-watch-live-streaming-cricket-t20-match-updates-stream-live-hotstar-star-sports-livenews-4390994.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]