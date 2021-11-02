chiefs vs. Giants Live Score, Updates, Highlights of NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ Game

As they begin their Week 8 game against the Giants, the Chiefs find themselves in uncharted territory. They sit at 3-4 and are below .500 for the third time this season, the most in a year under coach Andy Reid.

They are also in last place in the AFC West, coming last time out of a 27-3 loss to the Titans. To make matters worse, they have given up the second most yards of any team this season and are on the fifth worst points allowed.

Lucky for them, they’re going up against a Giants team that won’t have any major offensive weapons: wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay and receding Saquon Barkley. Wide receivers Darius Slayton, John Ross and Sterling Shepard are all listed as questionable.

This is the 31st time Reid has faced the Giants, almost all of his tenure with the Eagles, and he is 15-15 ever against them. Since arriving in Kansas City, he has taken them on once; in 2017, a loss of 12-9 overtime at East Rutherford.

But that was a team of the Chiefs without Patrick Mahomes. This time, Mahomes and Co. trying to take advantage of the Giants’ injuries. They will also try to get the ball in the hands of tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

A win for the Chiefs brings them back to .500 and takes them to a tie for third in the division with the Broncos. Awin for the Giants puts them at 3-5 and is tied for second in the NFC East with the Eagles.

Sporting News follows the live score, updates and highlights during “Monday Night Football”. Follow below for live updates and coverage.

chiefs vs. Giants Score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 f giants – – – – – chiefs – – – – –

Live updates Chiefs vs. Giants, highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

10:03 PM:New York goes three-and-done to start the quarter. Points it way to the Kansas City 15, but a company drives the Chiefs back to their own 8 to start their first ride of the half.

10:01 PM:The Giants start with the ball out of the half and have chosen to let it run here so far. Looking at third-and-1 comes early in the third quarter.

Rest: Chiefs 14, Giants 10

9:46 PM:The Giants just squeeze it to end the half, trailing four.

9:42 p.m.:New York gets a false start late in the second quarter and then a holding penalty. Now first and 25 for the Giants of their 30 with 14 seconds left.

9:38 PM:The Giants take over on their own 26 after racking up 15 yards on an unnecessary roughness penalty against Kansas City on the punt.

9:36 PM:Mahomes lifts the downfield to third-and-15 to no avail and the Chiefs punt it away.

9:33 PM:The two-minute warning comes with the Chiefs staring at third-and-15 of their 37.

9:31 PM:On the second and 10 of their 42, KC is hit for intentional grounding. Makes the third and 20 of the KC 32.

9:27 pm:FIELDGOAL GIANTS.This time, the Giants choose to kick a field goal on fourth and 2 of the KC 5. Graham Gano splits the uprights and nails the 23-yarder.Chiefs 14, Giants 10with 2:45 to go in the first half.

9:26 pm:On the third and fourth of the KC 7, the Giants call their last timeout of the first half. 3:07 remaining and the Giants try to get on the board before halftime.

9:23 PM:Booker with another catch from the backfield. This one for 41 yards plus 15 on a penalty and the Giants are now at the KC 13 and ready to capture it.

9:23 PM:Devontae Booker gets 12 on a pass from the backfield. Giants to their own 33 and looking at first-and-10 after backing up to their own end zone.

21:21:The Giants take over on their own 9 after a penalty for taunting on the return after the touchdown.

9:16 PM:TOUCHDOWN LEADERS.Derrick Gore puts in a nice move in the backfield and takes it for the score. KC retakes the lead.Chiefs 14, Giants 7with 6:37 left in the half. Capped an 11 play, 69 yard drive for KC.

9:13 pm:The Chiefs take the first one down after a 30-foot pick-up through Hill through the air. Followed with a 9 yard run to the ground for second-and-1.

21:12:Mahomes is released. Picked almost a second time, instead it falls incomplete. Third-and-6 of the Giants’ 42.

9:11 pm:Mahomes with a nice sidearm throw at second-and-3 for 11 yards to Hill and a first down in midfield.

9:08 PM:After a few drives and a few punts, the Chiefs look at the second and 3 of their own 39.

8:56 PM: TOUCHDOWN GIANTS.Joe Judge’s gamble pays off as Jones hits tight end Kyle Rudolph wide open in the back of the end zone. Giants step on the board and tie it up.Giants 7, Leaders 7with 14:14 left in the second.

8:55 PM:The Giants can’t make anything happen in the red zone. Joe Judge keeps the charge on the field on the fourth and target to start the second quarter.

End Quarter 1: Chiefs 7, Giants 0

8:51 PM:Kadarius Toney takes the snap from the wildcat and hits Sterling Shepard for 18 yards on a trick play.

8:50 PM:On third and 11, Daniel Jones hits John Ross for 53 yards and a huge win. Giants marched quickly after that jump ball and refused a DPI penalty.

8:47 PM:The Giants can’t get anything going as they are driven back for a loss of 1. Third-and-11 for the Giants, as KC calls a timeout with 1:56 left in the first quarter.

8:44 PM:The Chiefs go three-and-out and point it away for the first time. Giants take over on their own 15.

8:43 PM:On the second and 10 of their 35, Mahomes’ pass falls incomplete. Third down for the Chiefs.

8:40 PM:Tyreek Hill already has six catches for 36 yards tonight with 3:35 left in the first.

8:37 PM:The Giants go three-and-out after the Chiefs touchdown. Giants kicks it away to the KC 25.

8:31 PM: TOUCHDOWN HEADS.The Chiefs benefit from the turnover and good field position. Mahomes looks, throws and finds Tyreek Hill in the back of the end zone for the first score of the game.Chiefs 7, Giants 0with 6:12 left in the first.

8:28 PM: INTERCEPT CAMES.Jones throws his own pick on the Giants’ first game of the game. Dueling interceptions to start.

8:27 PM:Mahomes now leads the NFL in interceptions after that pick.

8:25 PM: INTERCEPT Giants.Mahomes is under pressure and is picked on a jump throw in the end zone. The Giants take over on their own 20 after the touchback.

8:23 PM:On the third goal for the Chiefs, the Giants take a time-out for the defense. 8:27 am left in the first quarter.

8:22 PM:It is now the first goal of Giants’ 7 for KC.

8:19 PM:Mahomes is perfect on this opening ride. 7-for-7 for 56 yards to five different receivers. KC is now in the red zone.

8:17 PM:The Chiefs march early. Second and 8 on their 49.

8:15 pm:Giants kick off to start the game meaning KC receives. Goes for a touchback and the Chiefs start at 20.

What channel is Chiefs vs. Giants today?

TV channel (national): ESPN, ESPN2

ESPN, ESPN2 Live Streams: ESPN App, fuboTV, ESPN+

The game between Chiefs vs. Giants will be broadcast nationally on ESPN with announcers Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick standing by and Lisa Salters reporting from the sidelines.

Additionally, ESPN2 will feature the “Manningcast” featuring Peyton and Eli Manning.

For those looking to stream the matchup, ESPN will carry the game on its app and also via ESPN+. You can also stream “MondayNight Football” live online with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trialI.

chiefs vs. Giants start time

Date: Monday Nov 1

Monday Nov 1 Time: 8:15 PM EN

The Chiefs vs. Giants game start at 8:15 PM. E.T. at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. All ‘Monday Night Football’ matches in 2021 will start at 8:15 PM. ET.

NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

“Monday Night Football” will air on ESPN, so it will be available to stream live on all of the company’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.

Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

Chiefs schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel 8 Nov 1 (Mon) giants 8:15 pm ESPN 9 November 7th packers 4:25 pm Fox 10 Nov 14 at Raiders 8:20 p.m. NBC 11 November 21st Cowboys 4:25 pm Fox 12 BYE 13 5th of December Broncos 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 14 12 December Raiders 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 15 Dec. 16 (Thu) at Chargers 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network 16 December 26 Steelers 4:25 pm CBS 17 Jan 2 at Bengals 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 18 January 9 at Broncos 4:25 pm CBS

Giants schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV channel 8 Nov 1 (Mon) at Chiefs 8:15 pm ESPN, ESPN2 9 November 7th Raiders 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 10 BYE 11 Nov 22 (Mon) at Buccaneers 8:15 pm ESPN 12 Nov 28 eagles 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 13 5th of December with dolphins 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 14 12 December at Chargers 4:05 p.m. Fox 15 Dec 19 Cowboys 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 16 December 26 at Eagles 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox 17 January 2nd at Bears 1 o’clock in the afternoon CBS 18 January 9 WFT 1 o’clock in the afternoon Fox

Program ‘Monday Night Football’ 2021

ESPN is scheduled to broadcast 17 regular “Monday Night Football” games in 2021. There will be no doubleheader, but due to the extension of the season to 17 games over 18 weeks, there will be an additional week of “Monday Night Football”. However, the program will not air during week 18; all matches of that week will be played on Sunday.