Sports
Hey Bears fans: can you pump the brakes a little?
It’s chaos time for NFL quarterbacks.
So where do the bears fit in this vortex of uncertainty?
I’d say near the bottom of the drain, like a stink bug swimming hard against the current.
I know, I know: Bears fans have been hounded because quarterback Justin Fields passed for a touchdown and ran 103 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers on Sunday.
That is exciting! That’s progress!
Of course. I suppose.
Keep in mind that with a rushing yardage, Fields was the second most common ball carrier in Week 9 that went into action on Monday. Better than stars Dalvin Cook, Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor. Astonishing.
Field’s 22-yard scramble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter was a waterbug dance that sent chunks of Soldier Field sod flying like pixie dust toward bulging tacklers. It was exciting.
But relevant? I’m not so sure.
To count on that sort of thing to save a historically bad offense? Actually?
To win in the NFL, you better pass. That’s primarily what a quarterback has to do on the field. Running helps, but it’s not the key.
Fields threw 148 for 175 yards after pocket money. That’s not even average; that’s lousy.
But, like I said, this is chaos time, and Sunday was almost quarterback madness.
Jalen Hurts passed for just 103 yards in the Eagles 44-6 destroying the Lions. The Eagles didn’t have to pitch to crush that pathetic 0-8 team.
Then also guys named Mike White and Cooper Rush defeated the Bengals Joe Burrow and the Vikings Kirk Cousins respectively. Burrow and Cousins may not be famous quarterbacks, but the Jets White, a 2018 fifth-round pick from Western Kentucky, and the Cowboys Rush, a 2017 undrafted free agent from Central Michigan, are nobody.
And yet White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in just his second NFL game. And the redbeard Rush threw 325 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut.
They are essentially rookies old, but rookies. And yet we’ve slammed Fields endlessly because he’s also a rookie. We see its potential in Bears quarterbacks. Always potential.
I remember seeing all kinds of possibilities in Mitch Trubisky. What did that lead to? To the bank with the Bills.
But it’s a crazy time. This has been proven by the injured quarterbacks going out on Sunday, the Saints Jameis Winston (knee) and the Panthers Sam Darnold (concussion) are two with the Cowboys Dak Prescott, Seahawks Russell Wilson and others already injured.
So the subs get their chances. And when they do well, like the unannounced White and Rush, you wonder why the bear attack, with its bonus baby quarterback, is so terrible.
Imagine former Northwestern quarterback Trevor Siemian, a man most of us thought had retired and gone fishing. He came in after Winston was injured and led the Saints to a 36-27 win against the Buccaneers and superman quarterback Tom Brady.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones led the Patriots to a 27-24 win against the Chargers. The week before, he hung half a hundred for the Jets, throwing 307 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-13 loss. Remember, Jones was picked four times in April after Fields in the draft.
There were quarterbacks on Sunday who threw for fewer yards than Fields, and there were quarterbacks who scrambled. But if you try to think of the Bears attack that scores 30 or more points, for example, you can’t. Impossible.
The 22 points Fields led them to against the 49ers were their second most of the season. It wasn’t even the average (24.8) that the 49ers defense has allowed this season. Bears’ highest point total this season 24 against the pathetic Lions wouldn’t come there either.
And yet here we are, suddenly go-go over Fields potential, even though his 251 net yards of offense took 123rd for any team this season on Sunday.
His pass of 148 net yards equaled the 24th lowest of 242 games played to date. He also owns the fifth lowest, fourth lowest and lowest total one yard against the Browns this season.
No, this error is not just Fields’s error. Maybe not even most. The Bears coaching, philosophy and culture are a big part of it.
That’s why I’m not thrilled. I know the bears.
