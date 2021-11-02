



Between cornfields and Cedar Lake, dr. Glen Duerr skilfully threw the cricket ball in his annual Cedarville cricket match. But there was an important history lesson between the wickets. Duerr, an associate professor of international studies, was born in Kent, England, then moved to Canada with his family and now works in the United States. He teaches cricket as part of his History and Politics of the British Isles and Canada course. Cricket is deeply rooted in the tradition of the British Empire. Many officers in the military played cricket because it is very tactical, Duerr said. And it has the added bonus of being fun for students. Cricket consists of two fields with a wicket at either end (wooden legs with stirrups on top). The pitcher tosses the cricket ball towards the wickets in an attempt to knock the wooden stirrups off the stilts. The batter tries to protect the wickets with a flattened and elongated bat and scores by running between the two wickets. With the ability to hit the cricket ball 360 degrees, the field team must be strategic to catch the ball in the air. This was Durrs’ sixth time teaching cricket to students on campus, an experience that reminds him of his school years. “I grew up playing cricket in school,” Duerr said. We often played cricket against schools founded in the 17th century. Cricket is deeply traditional and a cultural ingredient in England, and I still try to follow the sport whenever I can. As part of the event, Duerr gave a lecture on the history of cricket in the British Empire, covering everything from its sporting roots as a game for commoners to its adoption by the military to the popularity of cricket in the United States prior to the Revolutionary War. Cricket was once the most popular American sport! said Durer. Once America separated from England, cricket gradually transitioned to baseball, which is a very American sport. The two are incredibly similar and you can still see the influence of cricket. [Photo Credit: Cedarville University] Cricket course Duerr described his childhood in England as “filled with history”, everything from the Charles Dickens festival in Rochester, England, to Easter egg hunts at Leeds Castle in Kent, England, built in 1119. Duerr also lived in Canada for ten years before taking his PhD in the United States With a culturally diverse background, the Durrs course offers students the opportunity to experience cricket matches in the cornfields. Located in southwestern Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,750 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 fields of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is nationally recognized for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, including the bachelor of arts in international studies program, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement rankings. For more information about the university, visit: www.cedarville.edu.

