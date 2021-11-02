RC Christian alumna Julia Anderson signs up for college tennis after months of reflection | News





Julia Anderson traveled east last month to watch her former Christian teammates from Rapid City compete in the Class A tennis tournament in Sioux Falls. After seeing a handful of Comets win titles and play well in the event, including a repeat championship appearance from Ella Hancock, her former doubles partner, Anderson ventured another 71 miles southeast for a campus tour of Northwestern College, a Christian liberal arts school in Orange City, Iowa. She considered another college, but eventually settled at Northwestern, and on Monday afternoon, the RC Christian alumna signed her National Letter of Intent to play tennis there after several months of contemplating her future. It’s pretty crazy considering six months ago I didn’t even think I was going to college, Anderson said. When Anderson graduated in May, she was seven months away from a state title in doubles, having won the championship with Hancock at Sioux Park and a formidable third-place finish in singles. College tennis wasn’t necessarily a regular part of the next stage of her life, though, so when she left Rapid City Christian, she began praying about what to do and asking God for guidance. People also read… The fact that she was fired from her job during this time really helped with that. I was like OK, OK, that’s a pretty big sign, she said. She entered a tournament in Bismarck, North Dakota, where she met a recruiter from the Northwest who was interested in her. Even after losing all of her matches in the event, he still wanted her, and she was intrigued. I was like, you know, maybe I could do this, she said. This is pretty cool. After her October tour, Anderson ruled out Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward and chose Northwestern, where she would begin in January and complete a criminal justice degree. She doesn’t take things lightly, and she doesn’t make decisions just to make a decision, said RC Christian Girls Tennis Head Coach Teresa Postma. She wants it to be hers and she takes strong responsibility for the decisions she makes. What Anderson likes about the Northwesterns tennis program, she said, is that it doesn’t take itself too seriously on court. It instead emphasizes God and education, and sees winning as a bonus, not the only goal. It’s a bit more relaxed. They are there to have a good time instead of winning, winning, winning. They put God first and it’s not like they have to win everything for themselves, she said. They will put God first and then make sure you serve Him, then make sure you do well in school and then try to win if they can. Postma said style fits what Anderson is looking for because that’s the kind of program she runs with her student-athletes. She believes Anderson’s transition to college will be seamless based on her skills, personality and love of the game. It’s more about having a sense of healthy competition and perspective, Postma said of her program. And that perspective gives strength to our game on and off the field. Andersons’ journey could serve as a model, Postma said, for prospective high school students struggling with their prospects. Perhaps the light bulb goes out to them that a similar future, if they want it and if they work for it, can happen to them too, she said. Contact Matt Case at [email protected] You must be logged in to respond.

Click on a comment to login. Get local news in your inbox!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rapidcityjournal.com/news/rc-christian-alumna-julia-anderson-signs-to-play-college-tennis-after-months-of-reflection/article_2e7f7286-854d-5252-b9cf-f29299010f21.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos