Sports
The MAC tournament semifinals are next for the KSU field hockey, soccer teams
The Kent States field hockey team secured a slice of the 2021 Mid-American Conference regular season championship on Saturday, as the women’s soccer squad shook off a tough break to win Sunday’s MAC Tournament opener.
Flashes Hockey: MAC Champions
22nd in the country, Kent State (12-5, 6-1 MAC) defeated host Ball State 2-1 in the regular season finale on Saturday to join Miami for a share of the 2021 MAC title.
The Flashes dominated the Cardinals throughout the game, but trailed 1-0 at halftime. Senior Clara Rodriguez Seto stepped up in the second half and scored a couple of goals to lead an attack that generated 22 shots on target as the Kent States defense gave the Cardinals (4-13, 2-5) just one shot loved.
I am very proud of Team 47 for their resilience this regular season and winning our 18th regular season MAC Championship as an all-team effort, said KSU head coach KyleDeSandes-Moyer. They have proven throughout the year that they are a competitive, relentless and strong team that can compete not only in the MAC but also at the national level.
The second-seeded Flashes will meet #3-seeded Longwood (9-6, 4-3) in the second semi-final of the MAC Tournament on Friday in Oxford. Kent State scored twice in the final three minutes of regulation to beat Longwood 3-2 in the regular season.
The championship game will be played on Saturday at 2 PM, again in Miami.
The team is very excited to enter the tournament this week and has great confidence in each other, said DeSandes-Moyer.
Football: On to the semi-finals
Kent State (12-4-3) opened the MAC Tournament game with a 4-2 win over Toledo (10-6-4) on Sunday at Dix Stadium.
The Rockets led 2-1 with less than 20 minutes to go before the Flashes attack exploded. After 79 minutes, sophomore midfielder Giulia Giovinazzi got a pass from senior defender Karly Hellstromand and put it in the back of the net to equalize the score.
Flashes surprise MAC enemies, not themselves, with successful 2021 season
In the 83rd minute, Hellstrom had the chance to give the Flashes their first lead of the game, taking full advantage of a successful penalty that put her team ahead to stay.
Senior Cameron Shedenhelm added a late goal for Kent State to clear it up.
I am very proud of the resilience the team has shown today, said KSU head coach Rob Marinaro. They have worked so hard to get the chance to play against Ohio in the last four.
The Flashes had a chance to claim the regular-season MAC Championship in Ohio last Thursday, but the game ended in a goalless draw. Kent State and the Bobcats finished the regular season 7-1-3 in league play, but Bowling Green jumped ahead of both squads with an 8-2-1 conference mark to claim the MAC tournament top seed.
The Flashes and Ohio will meet again in the semifinals of Thursdays MAC Tournament at Bowling Green.
Cross Country: MAC Championships
Senior Drew Johnson and freshman Baidy Ba have secured a top-20 finish in the men’s 8K race to lead Kent State at the 2021 MAC Championships to be held Saturday in Ypsilanti, Michigan.
Johnson took second-team All-MAC honors for the second year in a row, finishing 11th with a time of 24:43.3. Ba was named MAC Freshman of the Year after finishing 17th in 25:03.9.
The Flashes men’s team finished sixth, while the women’s team finished eighth. Graduate student Stephanie Wardled Kent State with a 15th place (21:34.0) in the 6K race.
Starkey contract details
Details of the contract extension signed last week by Kent State’s chief women’s basketball coach, Todd Starkey, was recently obtained by the Record-Courier through a public record request.
Starkey’s new deal runs through April 2026 and pays him a base salary of $216,342 per year. If the Flashes appear in the NCAA tournament, his base salary will increase by $10,000 the following year.
Several other incentives are built into the contract, including bonuses for winning over a Power Five opponent ($5,000) and for finishing in the top four in MAC’s regular season leaderboard ($5,000).
Starkey, Flashes agree to contract extension until 2025-26 season
Last week, Starkey signed his second extension since taking over the Flashes in April 2016. He inherited a program that had won just 27 total games in the previous five seasons, promptly leading Kent State to 19 wins and a MAC East Division title in the year. An. Starkey added a second MAC East Championship in 2019-20 and has racked up 82 wins in five years, leading the Flashes to a few WNIT appearances.
Pendrith achieves first top five finish on PGA Tour
TaylorPendrith, the former Kent State star, took his top five finish on the PGA Tour on Sunday when he took fifth place at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton.
Pendrith shot a course record of 10 under par 61 in round two and then fired a 6 under 65 in round three to build a three-shot lead into Sunday’s final round. He didn’t birdie in round four as he shot 5-over 76.
Though his final day was disappointing, Pendrith still made $251,063 for fifth-place finish and has now earned just under $330,000 in his first four events as a PGA Tour rookie this fall.
