When and where ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Cricket Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online





Pakistan vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan needs one more win to qualify for the semi-finals and face Namibia in Group 2

Pakistan vs Namibia Livestreaming of 2021 ICC T20 World Cup match: Pakistani players celebrate an Afghanistan wicket during the Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai on Friday. AP Photos

Example:Pakistan has never played a T20 international against Namibia, but veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has said his team’s morale was “high”, especially after last month’s win over India ahead of Namibia’s showdown in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan has taken three wins in as many matches, starting with a resounding opening match with ten wicket wins over arch-rivals India, followed by New Zealand and Afghanistan. They need one more win to qualify for the Group 2 semi-finals of the Super 12 stage. “Morale in the camp is high,” Malik, 39, said before Tuesday’s meeting. “When you win games, confidence in the locker room is quite high. Everyone is looking forward to playing the rest of the games we have left in the tournament.” “When you start your tournament against a big team (India) and you win that match, everything comes into your dressing room.” Pakistan has never played a T20 international against Namibia, as they won the only ODI between the two sides in the 2003 World Cup (50 overs) by a margin of 171 runs in South Africa. Malik said Namibia, which qualified from the first round and defeated Scotland, will not be taken lightly. “To be honest, we don’t think otherwise, because in the T20 format you can’t take the opposition lightly,” he said. “And we’re confident in it, so we’re looking forward to the game.” Pakistan have played the same eleven in all three matches, but given a relatively easier opponent, who ranks 15th in the world in the format, they could rotate their side. Malik admitted bio-secure confinement to players in the COVID-19 limitation is a challenge. “Bubble life, it’s hard, especially if you like to play a lot of back-to-back series,” he said. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming fixture: When will the Group 2 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup between Pakistan and Namibia take place? The match between Pakistan and Namibia will take place on November 2, 2021. What is the location for? Pakistan vs Namibia matching? The match will take place at Zayed Cricket Stadium What time will the Pakistan vs Namibia start match? The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7pm IST. Which TV channels broadcast the Pakistan vs Namibia matching? The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Plus, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and commentary. With input from Agence France-Presse

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/sports/pakistan-vs-namibia-live-streaming-when-and-where-to-watch-icc-t20-world-cup-2021-cricket-match-live-coverage-on-live-tv-online-10103961.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

