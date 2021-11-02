Sports
What does college football say about the Syracuse Orange after week 9?
Every week, check out what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. The Orange actually played a game that was not decided in the last minute. Do they get a lot of credit for beating BC….let’s find out
ESPN
In these weeks SP+ Ranking Syracuse moves up five spots to 49th with the offense ranking 65th while the defense ranks 39th. The Oranges are between West Virginia and USC this week.
The Football Power Index Syracuse has moved up four places to the 60th place between Nevada and Texas Tech. Bye U is 999th in this week’s FPI.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse moves one to seventh place in local newspapers every week ACC Power Rankings. The Orange is located between Miami and Louisville.
CBS Sports
In the CBS Sports power rankings Syracuse has moved up eleven places to 53rd place between Maryland and UNC.
the athletic
Orange rises by nine places to 61st place in Athletics Top 130 Mon.with whomis Rankings put them in between State of Boise and Louisville this week.
AP and Coaches Poll
Bye You got one vote in yesterday’s North America coaches poll
ACC Week Nine Scores
Virginia Tech 26 Georgia Tech 17
Miami 38 Pitt 34
duke 7 Wake Forest 45
Boston College 6 Syracuse 21
State of Florida 20 Clemson 30
Louisville 13 NC state 28
North Carolina 34 Notre Dame 44
Virginia 49 BYU 66
ACC Week Ten Schedule
Virginia Tech vs BC
Pitt vs Duke
Wake Forest vs UNC
Georgia Tech vs Miami
NC State vs Florida State
Clemson vs Louisville
Sources
2/ https://www.nunesmagician.com/2021/11/1/22757039/whats-college-football-saying-about-syracuse-orange-after-week-9-tucker-shrader-roscoe-acc
