Back injury halts Kei Nishikori season





Top Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori said on Monday that a back injury will keep him sidelined for the rest of the 2021 season, but promised to be back on the court next year. The 31-year-old former world No. 4 revealed on Twitter that he will be withdrawing from the November 7-13 Stockholm Open, the last event of the ATP season before the tour final, due to an injury he sustained in weeks in leading up to the San Diego Open in late September. Kei Nishikori (Getty / Kyodo) Just 90 minutes before his opening game in San Diego against Briton Andy Murray, Nishikori pulled out with a back injury. “It’s been a long year coming back from injury and I’m looking forward to (the) off season,” he wrote. “Also (I) look forward to a strong pre-season training to make 2022 a great year.” Nishikori, who suffered a season end to his right elbow in 2019, has not won an ATP title since January 2019. He is currently ranked 49th in the world. Also on Monday, Yoshihito Nishioka, the second-ranked male player from Japan, tweeted that he is also withdrawing from the same ATP 25 tournament in the Swedish capital, citing a right wrist problem. “I was originally going to compete in Stockholm, but I’m going to call it a year because I’m worried about my right wrist,” tweeted 80th-ranked Nishioka. “I hurt my wrist before the (Aug. 30 – Sept. 12) US Open and it has gotten much better, but the fear has kept me from hitting my signature backhand well. I will heal it and look forward to next year. “ The men’s professional tennis season ends in mid-November with the Nitto ATP Finals, featuring only the world’s top eight qualified singles and doubles teams. Related Coverage: Tennis: Kei Nishikori loses to Brit Evans at BNP Paribas Open Tennis: Kei Nishikori pulls out of San Diego Open with back injury Tennis: Nishikori defeated by Djokovic in US Open third round

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/11/e425dca1da0d-tennis-back-injury-shuts-nishikori-down-for-season.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

