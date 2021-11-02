Armstrong students banned from hockey games





All Armstrong High School students are prohibited from attending school hockey games until further notice. The move comes after a game last week in which derogatory chants were directed at a female goalkeeper from the opposing team. Armstrong’s school officials say they take this very seriously. In fact, Director Mike Cominos told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that he was going to the Butler game Monday night to make sure none of his students entered the building. Cominos said they didn’t deserve to come after what happened last Thursday night when Armstrong played the Mars hockey team. Parents like Tammy Delaney agreed. “Completely and completely inappropriate. Honest to God, these are students. They are children. They are 16 years old. I can’t even imagine my son being called that… we’ve had incidents ourselves and to be honest you , I was really worried about tonight,” said Tammy Delaney, a parent of Butler’s hockey team. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League is in charge of high school hockey. Commissioner, John Mucha, said there will be a meeting on Wednesday to determine what will happen in future games and whether additional sanctions will be imposed on the Armstrong students. “I think it’s a great idea. I think the students are getting a little out of hand. I don’t think they know how to handle the students because they’re getting so out of hand,” Delaney said. Mars Hockey Club president Jeff Mitchell said they respect their goalkeeper’s privacy, but the team is shocked and supports any disciplinary action. “We know her. We’ve played with her. She’s a great goalkeeper. There’s always a winner and a loser in a game, and sometimes you win and sometimes you lose, but you know what, you walk away as friends. That is what you need to do,” Delaney said. Cominos says the district is still trying to identify the students in the video and that the school could ban those involved from all athletic activities and face other consequences. He added that they are working hard to change the behavior of the students and to teach them sportsmanship. Jim Rearic is the president of the Armstrong Arrows Amateur League. He said the student section got out of hand on Thursday night and he was disappointed, but he doesn’t have the power to kick students out of the game. Rearic also said Armstrong does not hire the umpires or security.

