Paquette suspended, Love out, Illini Kofi Cockburn suspended | National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette for two games without payment for boarding Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras. The incident occurred in the first period of the Ducks 4-2 win over Montreal on Sunday in Anaheim. Paquette was given a major penalty and misbehavior when boarding. He loses $9,500 in salary. Paquette is eligible to return when Montreal hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. CLEVELAND (AP) Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has been placed in NBA health and safety protocols and will miss Monday’s game in Charlotte and likely several. It is unknown if Love is still with the team. The Cavaliers said further updates will be provided at the appropriate time. Love, 33, has averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds in a reserve role this season. He played 20 minutes and scored 11 points in the Cavs loss to Phoenix on Saturday. CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (AP) The NCAA has suspended Illinois center Kofi Cockburn for the first three games of the season for selling clothing and memorabilia before new rules that allow athletes to compete in money-making companies. The Associated Press preseason All-American will play its first game on November 22 against Cincinnati in Kansas City, Missouri. The 7-foot center will miss No. 11 Illinois’ first two home games, as well as a Nov. 15 game against Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. He may practice with the team during the suspension. LOS ANGELES (AP) Rams championship hopes get a mid-season boost with the addition of Von Miller’s pass-rushing skills and leadership to a defense that already leads the NFL with 25 sacks. The Rams share the NFL’s best record of 7-1 and are a clear contender for the Super Bowl for another season. General manager Les Snead decided the time was right to use two high-draft picks to acquire one of the most accomplished players of this generation. Miller’s trophy case includes his Super Bowl 50 MVP award for leading Denver to a 24-10 win over highly favored Carolina after the 2015 season and 2011 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. CLEVELAND (AP) Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison is recovering today after being hit in the leg by a stray bullet while police said he was outside a Cleveland nightclub. Harrison told police that security had kicked people out of the club and that he was outside with a group when they saw someone with a firearm. Harrison said everyone started running and he heard shots. It is not yet known whether his injury will affect his playing status.

