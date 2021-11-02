Where will the Texas A&M soccer team land in the top CFP rankings?





The Texas A&M football team’s chances of making it to the College Football Playoff are extremely slim, as the Aggies have already suffered a few losses this year. That said, they’re not quite down — a team with two losses has never made it to the College Football Playoff before, but the Aggies have as good an argument as anyone in the past. This makes for an interesting discussion ahead of the first College Football Playoff ranking of the season on Tuesday. The committee has made interesting decisions in the past, so the placement of the Aggies could be drastically different from their positioning in the most recent AP poll. As things stand, A&M is the 13th team in the country, according to AP voters. The Texas A&M soccer team may have had its best win in college soccer this season I won’t lie to you and say I know exactly what the College Football Playoff Committee is looking for when ranking these teams, but the patterns have become apparent over the years. The committee values ​​quality gains and there may not be a higher quality team in the country than Texas A&M. The Aggies took down an Alabama team that ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and continues to look extremely impressive. For this reason, I think the ceiling of the Aggies is extremely high in this ranking. But just as high as their ceiling, their floor sinks. A&M’s two losses were extremely ugly. I sit here all day arguing with you about the drastic differences between today’s team and last month’s team, but at the end of the day, the 2021 Texas A&M soccer team lost two games. Both losses were against teams that are now unranked. It is for these reasons that some predict the Aggies will land lower in the eyes of the College Football Playoff Committee than in the AP Poll. To take NCAA.com as an example, where A&M ends up in 15th spot below both Auburn and Ole Miss, the other ranked SEC teams with two losses. In this figure, the committee is expected to value not only strong wins, but also weigh heavily on ugly losses. In that sense, they wouldn’t be wrong to drop Jimbo Fisher’s team. But here’s the question I’ll ask. Do they want the team with the best resume or the team they think will be the most competitive in the College Football Playoff? However the season ends, the Aggies won’t have one of the four most impressive resumes in the game. That said, their win over ‘Bama proves they can handle it and even beat anyone in the country. At the moment it is a waiting game. Realistically, A&M could be anywhere from the top ten to the lower teens.

