Weekend recap: Hockey starts, men’s XC wins championship

Ice Hockey Women @ Yale, Brown

In their season opener against Yale on Friday, the women’s ice hockey team took a 20th shutout. Senior goalkeeper Rachel McQuigge made 31 saves to earn her sixth career shutout. The Tigers scored with about three minutes left of the period when the offense intercepted an attempted clearance from the Yales defence. Junior forward Maggie Connors scored both goals with assists from junior defender Solveig Neunzert, freshman forward Mia Coene, freshman forward Sarah Paul and sophomore defender Stef Wallace.

After their first win, the team secured another one against Brown. Less than a minute into the game, freshman defender Dominique Cormier scored to give Princeton an early 10 lead. Within 42 seconds of the second period, both Maggie Connors and Mia Coene scored. The Bruine Bears would score two goals in the last two periods, but were unable to close the gap. Princeton is now 20 in both the league and overall.

Their home opener will be against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Friday, November 5 at Hobey Baker Rink.

Men’s Ice Hockey @ Army

In their season opener at West Point, the men’s ice hockey team fell 14. The Black Knights scored twice in the first period. Freshman defender Noah de la Durantaye answered with an own goal for Princeton in the second period with assists from senior defender Mark Paolini and sophomore forward Adam Robbins. The Army would score two more in the second period after Princeton’s goal.

The team will play their first road league game against Brown on Friday, November 5.

Women’s Volleyball @ Harvard, Dartmouth

This weekend, women’s volleyball fell to both the Harvard Crimson 03 (2325, 2125, 2025) and the Dartmouth Big Green 23 (2624, 2514, 1425, 1425, 1614).

When Harvard and Princeton met earlier in the month, the Tigers won 32. On Friday, the two teams were evenly matched in a back-and-forth battle in all three sets, with Princeton trailing. Junior setter Lindsey Kelly led with 27 assists, senior middle blocker Julia Schner with nine kills, freshman middle blocker/right side hitter Mariah Haislip with six blocks and junior libero Cameron Dames with 10 digs.

Likewise, in their first game against Dartmouth, the Tigers defeated the Big Green 30 nearly a month ago. Although Dartmouth won the first set last Saturday, Princeton came back and secured victories in the next two sets. Dartmouth managed to close the gap and win fifth, giving them their 23rd win. Lindsey led the game with 50 assists, junior outside hitter Elena Montgomery with 21 kills, Schner and Haislip with six blocks and Dames with 32 counts.

Princeton is now 135 overall and 73 in the league. The Tigers are on their way on Friday, November 5 for another league game against the Brown Bears.

Cross Country @ HEPS

Last Saturday, Princeton hosted the Ivy League Heptagonal Cross Country Championship. The men’s XC team won the Ivy title for the 22nd time in Princeton history. Senior Ed Trippas led the Tigers and was second in the 8K (23:26.3). The women’s team took second behind Harvard, with sophomore Fiona Max taking second for the 6K with a time of 20:26.4.

Field hockey @ Brown

After two losses last week, the Tigers came back with a 30 shutout against the Brown Bears. Sophomore midfielder/defender Sam Davidson scored her first career goal on a penalty shot in the second period. Junior goalkeeper Clair Donovan added to the scoreboard in the third period on an assist from junior midfielder Sammy Popper. With less than eight minutes to play, junior striker Ali McCarthy secured the 30th victory, assisted by junior midfielder Hannah Davey. The Tigers are now 61, second behind Harvard.

They host Columbia at Bedford Field for their regular season finale on Saturday, November 6.

Football @ Cornell

In Friday night’s game against Cornell, the Tigers maintained their undefeated record by beating the Big Red 3416. 70 overall and 40 in the league, this is the third straight season that Princeton has racked up seven straight wins since the opener. Senior wide receiver Dylan Classi surpassed the 1,000 receiving yards on Cornells grass. The Tigers will face Dartmouth again on Friday, November 5 in a new away game. Their next home game is against Yale on Saturday, November 13.

Men’s and Women’s Soccer vs. Cornell

Men’s soccer took a crucial win against Cornell on Saturday afternoon, taking them one step closer to becoming Ivy League champions. Goals from sophomore forward Walker Gillespie and junior striker Daniel Diaz Bonilla led the Tigers to a 21 win, which allowed them to remain undefeated and top of the league. Senior goalkeeper Jack Roberts made a total of 11 saves. The team will face Penn in another league game on Saturday, November 6.

The women’s soccer team also added to their win streak, shutting out Cornell by 10. In the first half, a goal from junior midfielder Grace Sherman, assisted by sophomore forward Alexis Hiltunen and sophomore midfielder Aria Nagai, gave the Tigers a 10 lead. Princeton had five saves, beating Cornell by six shots (16, 10). Currently second in the league behind Brown, the team is 51 in conference. They will play their final game of the regular season against Penn on Saturday, November 6.

