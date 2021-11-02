NFL winners and losers: Chiefs look small in narrow win over Giants

Monday night football update

In case you had no grasp of how the mighty fell, Monday night football had you covered. Perennial AFC powerhouses, the Chiefs are now struggling to defeat the New York Giants, a team that went into Week 8 with a 2-5 record and not much to look forward to.

This shouldn’t be happening, not for Kansas City, and it really underlines how lost this team is. I don’t care that their record is now 4-4, that they can easily make a run and make their way to the playoffs, it just feels like a mediocre, mediocre season from a team that should achieve so much more .

The Chiefs’ biggest problem, as the season has been, is defense. It’s a testament to how good their offense is that this team can somehow still compete while giving up 27.5 points per game (24th in league), 269.8 yards through the air (24th) and 121.8 yards on the ground (21st). There is no defensive area in which this team is competitive, yet they stick around.

That was an ugly, bad game on Monday. Kansas City was saved by New York errors and still won by only three. I have no faith in this team.

THE COWBOYS DON’T HAVE A PRESCOTT ROOF! I open today with great emphasis, because this whole situation deserves it. Now, if you think that means I’m about to praise the virtues of Dallas, a team that seems to be firmly in control of the NFC, then you’re only partially right.

There’s no doubt that the Cowboys are really, really good, that goes without saying. You can’t walk into a primetime game without your franchise QB and still win, finishing off a top attack without the ability to go all the way. I’ve discussed how good Dallas is before, so take that as a win and move on.

The real story of Football on Sunday evening are the unfortunate Vikings, who just can’t get out of their own way and haven’t been able to? year now. The problem is, there seems to be absolutely no responsibility from the Minnesota front office to try and fix these issues, and even if someone is without a dog in that fight, it’s maddening.

If you look on paper, the Vikings have one of the most talented top-to-bottom rosters in the NFL. Kirk Cousins ​​is often reviled and I won’t admit he’s not my favorite quarterback, but he’s good enough to win games. The offense also has one of the best running backs in the NFL in Dalvin Cook, and two of the best starting receivers with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. On the other side of the ball, we have a defense that has racked up 22 sacks this season, making Minnesota one of the fastest teams in the NFL.

In literally any other organization, this would all be a recipe for success, not a team dropping 3-4 in a nationally televised game to a backup quarterback. This is the Minnesota Vikings experience, and this is what has marred the organization so much of the Mike Zimmer era.

Failure to execute, penalties showing lack of discipline, unnecessarily conservative play calls and consistent back and forth against opponents were the hallmarks of the Zimmer era. It’s like Minnesota never plays their own kind of football, but rather relies on whoever they’re against to set the tone like a kid on a leash run by Disney World. When talented players finally show they can break free, Zimmer pulls them back in to run at a snail’s pace in a competition where everyone else is sprinting.

Vikings fans know this exquisite pain and can point to dozens of examples from the past, but let’s just watch this season to witness this phenomenon. This team has played some of the best in the NFL. They played the Cardinals close, took the Bengals to overtime, beat the seahawks when Russell Wilson was playing.

They also lost to browns, pushed to their limits by Detroit, took overtime to defeat the hapless Panthers. Now they’ve dropped a game on a talented Dallas team, but led by an experienced unwritten free agent who was cut and re-signed by the team, he just led them to victory.

This kind of inconsistent, up and down, good against good, bad against bad play is unforgivable in the NFL. It led Zimmer and his staff to fear coaching, typified by their love of third downscreen passes that no one in the stadium thinks they will pick up a scoop, and rarely do.

Most egregious is how the Vikings staff never seem to trust their footballers to make plays. Take a look at Sunday night’s Cousins ​​passing chart, courtesy of NFL Next Gen Stats.

That’s 35 passes, TWO of which were 20 yards or more through the air. Against the Cowboys, more plays were lined up with Cousins ​​throwing behind the line of scrimmage (11) then 10 yards downfield (7). I don’t care if you’re the biggest Kirk Cousins ​​hater in the world, that’s absolutely ridiculous when a team trusts their offense so little.

At least Justin Jefferson still excels despite his offense, not because these Week 6 routes against the Lions are laughable for a 61 receiver running 4.43.

We are witnessing extremely talented players withering and dying in this sad, broken Minnesota system. This team will never excel with coaching that relies so much on the system than on players that athletes can never perform in the service of an ideal.

Loser: Jaguars

I know it’s a blow, but right now I’m not even sure if Jacksonville knows how to play football or how many players should be on the field.

12 men on the field.

Twice in a row.

Mid season.

After a goodbye week. masterly. Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) October 31, 2021

This is definitely on Urban Meyer, though I’m sure I’ll find someone to put the blame on. Any excitement about this team’s week 7 win was washed away by being blown away by Geno Smith.

Winner: Geno Smith

This was the year of Geno Smith, and by that I mean a year where we remember that Geno Smith is still in the NFL. Russell Wilson’s injury has given us the wonderful result of seeing Smith again, and it’s always nice to feel young again.

Smith took his first NFL win since 2014 in Seattle’s win over the Jaguars, who were nice enough to oblige Geno by refusing to play an effective defense. Smith finished 20-for-24, 195 yards and two touchdowns, with another on the ground. It was a great game by itself from Smith, and a great story.

Loser: Whatever The Hell Carson Wentz Tried To Do Here

We all have weird brain farts from time to time, but this one was unbelievable. Wentz wasn’t terrible on Sunday, but thank goodness he was terrible when it mattered most. This interception undoubtedly cost Indianapolis the game.

The only bright spot was Colts mascot Blue, who couldn’t even handle the missed kick in overtime.

there have been some classic “mascots who stand under the upright and got very upset about field goals” over the years, but I think this could be an all-timer pic.twitter.com/lE44dvSGN9 Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 31, 2021

Loser: My Faith in the Bengali

What the hell was that? I said last week that I felt like a death knell for teams as soon as I started buying in. avoided rushing across Cincinnati to prevent them from suffering this fate.

To save myself the embarrassment again, I chose NOT to give out Cincinnati props, which Bengals fans should sincerely thank me for. I am a kiss of death.

Then you come out and lose to the Jets. Thanks to New York, because Robert Saleh clearly knows how to coach and is the right man for the job. His team continues to play hard even now that the season is essentially over, but still I don’t think anyone would have beaten the Bengals on their week 8 bingo card.

I have absolutely no idea who to buy from when it comes to the AFC. The bills are the lazy answer, but I mean they struggled way too much against the… dolphins and have yet to really play a top team except for the Titans, to whom they lost, and the Chiefs, who are frankly a mess this season.

Cincinnati was supposed to be that magical unicorn that would come out of the AFC North and teach me how to trust and love again. Now that’s all in tatters.

Winner: The entire Eagles ground game

Defeating the Lions isn’t exactly the sort of monumental feat that deserves to be written epic poems about, but that ground game deserves some major props nonetheless.

No one stuffed themselves, but everyone ate. The perfect buffet if you ask me.

Jalen hurts: 7 carries, 71 meters

Boston Scott: 12 carries, 60 yards, 2 touchdowns

Jordan Howard: 12 carries, 57 yards, 2 touchdowns

Just a well rounded meal.

Winner: Cam Newton

Obviously injuries aren’t good, but it’s best to believe that Cam Newton sat at home like a happy man, knowing his phone would ring this week. Newton is arguably the best quarterback sitting at home without a team right now. He could easily land on the Saints this week and be part of the playoffs, which could be extra sweet considering the Panthers are struggling and Sam Darnold left during Carolina’s win over Atlanta with a concussion.

Newton has the potential rare zest for not answering a drunken bell from an ex bent on getting you back, and then posting on Insta with the hottie you’re with right now. Keep in mind that the Panthers and Saints have another game on January 2 that could be for a playoff spot, and hoo boy, I love that drama.