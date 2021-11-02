Sports
Cricket captain Virat Kohli stands up for India – by Rana Ayyub
Less than a week ago I wrote a piece on this Substack criticizing the Indian cricket team for its hypocrisy in bowing to Black Lives in America, not to mention atrocities by the Indian government, the public attacks on the Indian minorities and the alleged murder of farmers by the son of the Junior Minister of the Interior from India. I have felt deep frustration at the hypocrisy of our celebrity culture: Public figures have consistently looked the other way when the Indian state, led by Prime Minister Modi, has fallen into an authoritarianism with few parallels in our history. Indian cricketer Mohd Shami was mercilessly hounded by nationalists after India was defeated by Pakistan in the debut match of the T20 World Cup; his teammates were happy to kneel in front of Americans thousands of miles away, but not to stand next to him as nationalists accused him of throwing the game to Pakistan because he is a Muslim. Three days ago, sedition charges were invoked against Kashmiri students cheering for the Pakistan cricket team. You read that right. Sedition.
It is therefore essential to commend the captain of the Indian cricket team Virat Kohli for his courage in heavily defeating the spineless trolls who attacked his teammate. There’s a good reason why we play on the field and not a bunch of mushy people on social media who don’t have the courage to actually talk to someone in person. It has become a social pandemic in the world today which is such a shame and so sad to see because this is literally the lowest level of human potential one can operate on, Kohli said at a press conference on October 30. And that’s how I look at these people. Attacking someone because of his religion is the most pathetic thing a person can do. They have no idea how much effort we put in on the field. They have no idea that someone like Shami has won competitions in India in recent years. Honestly, I don’t want to waste even a minute of my life paying attention to those people and neither does Shami and anyone else on the team.
Many well-meaning Indians said that this statement should not be celebrated as an act of bravado and that Kohlis’s statement was too little, too late, the bare minimum we should expect from an Indian public figure. I understand the frustration at the root of the cynicism, but I wish it were different. Speaking the bare minimum, as Kohli has done, is now an act of rebellion against religious polarization, bigotry and the culture of hatred. Kohlis’ statement should be seen in the context of the arrest of Aryan Khan, the son of India’s greatest superstar, the global icon of Shah Rukh Khana, in many ways India’s cultural ambassador to the world. Yet Aryan’s obviously political arrest provoked protests from shamefully few of his powerful friends. A source close to the actor told me he was inundated with private text messages and phone calls, but no one was willing to talk about his persecution publicly, not even in his inner circle. A rare exception, Indian filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tweeted in frustration that Shahrukh Khan is giving and continuing to provide jobs and livelihoods to thousands of people in the film industry. He has always stood up for any cause for the film industry. And the astute silence of the same film industry in its moment of crisis is downright DAMAGED.
According to my own sources, Guptas’s feelings echoed among well-meaning friends of the film fraternity in India, who forwarded the tweet to each other but were too afraid to say a word in public. When news outlets invited members of the film industry and other cultural icons to appear on their show to show their solidarity with the superstar, most of them, who can usually be found rehearsing rules written for them by the government, did. as if they didn’t notice.
The Indian cricket team has always been the heart of this country. Cricket is not just a sport, it is a religion, and the captain of the Indian cricket team is adored by followers from generation to generation. When Kohli opens his mouth, even too late, he does so bravely. Within hours of his statement, Hindu nationalists threatened rape his ten-month-old daughter Vamika. Others wished he was dead and that the Indian team would lose the series. Some blamed India for plurality and secularism. Kohli chose humanity over expediency and was punished. On the day Pakistan defeated India, he hugged and congratulated Pakistani players in a warm and rare gesture, especially when the two countries shared an extremely frosty relationship and the cricket match was viewed from the skewed prism of patriotism.
The Indian cricket team may play poorly match after match of this World Cup, but I, like many Indians, support this captain and his team. They have backbones and they have a basic humanity, which is crucial to an India drowning in a culture of hatred and servility. Well done, Captain Kohli!
