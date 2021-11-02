Chelsea school officials condemn racist images used by footballer in photo





CHELSEA A screenshot photo of a high school Chelsea footballer showing racist images has been condemned by Chelsea director Michael Kapolka. The image, emailed to MLive Sunday night, showed a Chelsea player in the team’s locker room posing with a headgear that resembled a Ku Klux Klan hood while also raising his arm, seemingly trying to kill the Nazis. to show greeting. Two other Chelsea players were also seen smiling in the photo. In an email statement to MLive on Monday afternoon, Kapolka said the school first learned of the image on Oct. 25, but said the photo was taken eight weeks ago and was circulating on social media. The images depicted in this image are unacceptable and counterproductive to our districts’ mission to provide a safe and inclusive school environment for all our students, Kapolka said. Kapolka said the students involved were faced with school and athletic disciplinary consequences and attended a recovery meeting facilitated by the school. Going forward, it is important that we remain proactive and continue to build the capacity of our students to achieve greater understanding and empathy, Kapolka said. Chelsea Superintendent Julie Helber told MLive in an email on Monday that she was supporting the schools in dealing with the incident. I support the process that the high school board has gone through to apply discipline and create a learning opportunity for everyone involved, Helber said. As a district, we condemn any form of racism and will continue to work to create truly inclusive, culturally responsive school environments where all adults and children feel they belong. This incident sheds light on the need for our continued efforts to move forward. Chelsea’s football team is ranked No. 1 in Division 4 and will host Milan in a district championship game on Friday.

