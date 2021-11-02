Northwestern’s offense proves too much for Indiana hockey in season finale, loses 6-0





Indiana field hockey suffered a 6-0 blowout loss to No. 6 Northwestern on Sunday. The loss ended Indianas second two-game winning streak of the season. With over 200 fans in attendance, the Hoosiers sought their first win over a top-10 team this season after going scoreless in their first six attempts. The Wildcats were the first to get stuck in the 13th minute. A goal from sophomore midfielder Maddie Zimmer helped the Wildcats get off to a quick start. Nine minutes later, the Wildcats added another goal that was diverted from a penalty corner to extend the lead to two goals. The Wildcats were far from done and were leading 2-0. In the 26th minute a one timer scored by qualified striker Clara Roth made it 3-0. Indiana took no shots in the first period and only had the first shot on target with two minutes left in the first period. The Wildcats would continue the attack by adding their fourth goal in the first period and going into halftime 4-0. At halftime they were 13-1 in the game. Northwestern defeated Indiana 11-1 in the first half and had six penalty corners for Indiana one. In the third quarter, the Wildcats would score two more goals to take the game out of reach for the Hoosiers. Junior striker Bente Baekers scored her ninth goal of the season to make it 6-0. The Hoosiers would count four total shots in the second half. It was the sixth time this season that the Wildcats have scored at least six goals in a single game. They enter the postseason with a 14-4 record and currently have a five-game winning streak. Indiana finished the season one game above .500 with an overall record of 10-9. Indiana will compete in the Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Nov. 4 at 2:00 PM. the no. 7 Hoosiers take on the No. 2 Rutgers. The two teams faced each other earlier this season and Rutgers won 1-0 in double overtime.

