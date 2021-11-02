dr. Daniel Rocco DAmato 1928-2021 | News, Sports, Jobs





POLAND — Dr. Daniel Rocco D’Amato, OD, 93, died Saturday, October 30, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Daniel was born on August 17, 1928, on 12th Street in Campbell, the son of the late Donato Daniel and Maria Coletta D’Amato. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene D’Amato; sister, Mary Marzano; and brothers, Dr. Henry D’Amato, OD, Dr. Fredric D’Amato, MD, and Dr. Nicholas A. D’Amato. dr. D’Amato graduated from and was class president for the 1946 class of Campbell Memorial High School. He later attended Miami or Ohio University and graduated from Ohio State University School of Optometry in 1953. That same year, he joined his brother, Henry, in a private practice in Campbell and eventually took over the practice. He worked as a doctor of optometry for 47 years and loved every minute of it, retiring at the age of 72, albeit reluctantly. dr. D’Amato was a practitioner of true devotion and skill. If a patient had an emergency at night, he would open his home or practice. He was known for using the barter system when patients could not afford care. He had a heart of gold and could never turn down anyone in need. Daniel and the former Marlene Pezzulo were married on November 22, 1985. He would often say that his proudest achievement was his beautiful family. He was a sports enthusiast and loved to cheer on The Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed table tennis, bowling and travelling. Above all, Daniel will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, devoted father and caring grandfather. Daniel is survived by his daughter, Danielle D’Amato (Samuel Craig) of Poland; son, Daniel D’Amato from Poland; grandson Daniel D’Amato from Poland; and also by Buddy, his loyal furry companion, who was always curled up on his lap. The opening hours are on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Prayers begin on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo’s Roman Catholic Church. Burial will then take place in Calvary Cemetery. (special notice)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vindy.com/obituaries/2021/11/dr-daniel-rocco-damato-1928-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos