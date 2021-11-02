Brisker named semi-finalist for the Bednarik Award





american football

11/1/2021 5:49 PM Senior is one of 18 semi-finalists for the country’s best defensive player award

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Senior Security Jaquan Brisker has been named semi-finalist for the Bednarik Award, it was announced on Monday. Brisker is one of 18 semi-finalists for the nation’s best defensive player award. Semi-final voting for the award to be presented by the Maxwell Football Club will begin on Tuesday, November 2, and close on November 20. Three finalists will be announced on November 23, at which point a final round will take place. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors, and select national media outlets. Jaquan Brisker Remarks: Brisker was named Midseason All-America by the Associated Press, ESPN and The Athletic (first team).

Brisker has lost at least half a tackle in six of his eight games this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brisker has played 772 cover shots without allowing a touchdown, the most in college football since 2019.

Against Wisconsin, two former students of Lackawanna College played a major role. Brisker and senior S Ji’Ayir Brown each recorded last minute interceptions to seal the win.

Brisker added a tackle for loss and a pass breakup against the Badgers.

Brisker recorded an interception in the first quarter against Iowa. He added a career high binding nine tackles (seven solo).

Brisker counted eight tackles and a fumble recovery against Illinois. The winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show that will be broadcast live on ESPN on December 9, 2021. The formal award ceremony will take place at the 85th Maxwell Awards Gala, to be held in Tropicana Atlantic City on Friday, March 11, 2022. The Maxwell Football Club has again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF), XOS and Phil Steele Publications as partners of the selection committee. PFF provides detailed statistical and performance-based assessments to the selection committee staff, and several senior PFF analysts have been added to the selection committee and participated in the process. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is widely recognized as the most complete football reference in the country. XOS gives the Maxwell Club selection committee access to game footage from all FBS colleges. For information on Nittany Lion Club membership and ticket information for the 2021 Penn State Football season presented by PSECU, as well as club seating at Beaver Stadium, fans can visit www.PSUnrivaled.com, or call 1-800-NITTANY on weekdays from 9 a.m. – 16.00 hours The 2021 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU.

