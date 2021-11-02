SA vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup, Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Bangladesh match





SA vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup, Dream11 prediction | Photo credit: AP South Africa closes horns with Bangladesh in the 30th match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, November 2 at 3:30 PM (IST). South Africa have won two of their three games so far and are second in the Group 1 points list with four points. They lost their tournament opener against Australia. However, they defeated defending champions West Indies and Sri Lanka in their previous two matches. That’s why they are working on a run of two wins in this match. First they bowl out Sri Lanka for 142 runs. Dwayne Pretorius and Tabraiz Shamsi each took three wickets. Anrich Nortje also claimed two wickets in what was a clinical performance with the ball from the Proteas. It turned out to be an exciting match, as the chase went on to the final. South Africa eventually ran home on the penultimate delivery with four wickets left. Skipper Temba Bavuma scored the highest score with 46. David Miller went on to play a match-winning cameo, going undefeated on 23 of 13 deliveries. Bangladesh, on the other hand, has lost all three games in the Super12s and is bottom of the rankings. They lost against Sri Lanka, England and the West Indies. Against the West Indies, they cast fairly well to keep Kieron Pollard and company on 142/7. Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam each picked two wickets. Bangladesh came close, but didn’t get past the finish line and came painfully short by three runs at the end. They ended up finishing in 139/5 of their 20 overs. Liton Das scored 44 while skipper Mahmudullah did not miss out on 31. They will be disappointed that they did not finish the game. With three consecutive defeats, Bangladesh has nothing but pride to play for and will try to finish it off with a few wins. South Africa will need to win this match to improve their chances of reaching the semi-finals and will take their chances against a struggling side from Bangladesh. My Dream11 Dream Team for SA vs BAN Match: Quinton de Kock (c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje (vc), Keshav Maharaj. Likely to play XI South Africa Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi. Likely to play XI Bangladesh Naim Sheikh, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Patwari, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed. Team South Africa Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks , Dwaine Pretorius. Bangladesh Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Naim, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain .

