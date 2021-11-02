Quick response Chiefs-Giants: KC takes profit Monday Night Football

The Kansas City Chiefs managed the . defeat New York Giants, 20-17, in the week 8 edition of Monday night football.

Managed happens to be the keyword of the evening, which is a problem considering Kansas Citys Super Bowl-or-bust aspirations and the aspirations of their opponent, who at this stage would speak of a successful season with eight wins. While the result is admittedly better than what could have been a much darker alternative, the truth is the rest of the Chiefs’ schedule doesn’t feature any lower NFC East teams to beat.

The next three-game series has a 5-2 Las Vegas Raiders team revived after Jon Gruden’s departure, wedged by two of the top three teams in the NFC in the 7-1 Green Bay Packers first and the 6-1 Dallas Cowboys last before the bye.

Managed was fine on Monday night; that’s the last time it will be enough for the break.

The defense

Safety Daniel Sorensen remains a liability in coverage. Opposing teams have determined that if Sorensen is left one-on-one, it’s time to attack and they do. Linebacker Ben Niemann was exploited on a touchdown to bring Kyle Rudolph to the tight end, and cornerback LJarius Sneed made a few blunders, including slipping on the grass, which would lead to the Giants’ lead in the fourth quarter.

That said, Steve Spagnuolos’ crew generally did their job.

The Giants were 4 out of 12 in third place, scoring just 17 points. Sophomore linebacker Willie Gay shone with an interception on the night, and his presence along with that of rookie linebacker Nick Bolton has given the defense a whole new take on the second level, and their play has permeated the entire unit. This part gets real: Chris Jones needs his primary role switched back to the defensive tackle position. Jones’ quarterback hits, including the game-clinching sack, came on plays where he lined up inside.

The defensive effort was far from perfect Monday night, but given the offensive build-up of the team, what we saw should all the time be good enough.

the offense

Where would the Chiefs have been on Monday night had it not been for the rare athletics of Tyreek Hill?

While the Giants did what teams have been doing defensively on Monday night all season, taking the deep ball away, the Chiefs had to play in the middle.

There were two parts of the game where this challenge didn’t sense of pulling teeth during the start of the game, when the Chiefs’ opening script used deception and pre-snap moves to make quarterback Patrick Mahomes read seemingly wide-open for the first time… and then during the part where head coach Andy Reid was deployed heavily as a third-string that takes Derrick Gore back to a 3-yard touchdown.

The rest of the game included Mahomes’ discomfort in and out of the bag, penalties, dropped passes from once reliable pass catchers and turnovers. Yes, the Chiefs had two more evening turnovers, now 19 a year. That’s for the New York Jets (and the rest of the competition) through four giveaways.

Hill was the Mahomes outlet against the Giants, with opposing defenses continuing to disarm Travis Kelce by knocking him off the line. There is no third air option.

The latest offensive drive was a step in the right direction, with New York helping things through undisciplined penalties.

the chiefs managed a win over the Giants Monday night, but except for two games against the Denver Broncos, the rest of the scheme pits them against opponents in which: to manage just don’t cut it.

The Chiefs narrowly escaped Arrowhead Stadium with a primetime win, but to say the team is back anyway would be a major exaggeration. Despite this victory, their ambitions are: too high for the product they put on the field.