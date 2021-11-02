UNM men’s hockey team off to a good start





ALBUQUERQUE, NM(KRQE) University of New Mexico men’s hockey is currently 12-0 on the season, which is its best start to a year. This team made it to the Division III National Playoffs in 2017, but this year’s team seems to show more promise. “This team has 10 times the depth that that team had. It’s unbelievable and I think when I see these kids and how much they’ve developed, all that hard work is really paying off,” said UNM Center and super senior Jarrod Ronquillo. He, along with his teammate Logan Colyer, was part of the team that captured the national title in 2017. While this year’s team has added some new talent, it’s the veterans who help the team get even better. “That was unexpected. I had two seniors who made that national run who are back on my team,” said UNM head coach Grant Harvey. He is now in his ninth season as head coach of the Lobos and really likes how the program has grown. “We’re a very physical team. Even my elite players will blast a body up and still take the puck off the ice with finesse. So we have an ambiguous way of ourselves where you see a lot of finesse and then you see a lot of brute force when we do it should use,” Harvey said. Harvey and his squad of mostly new Mexican players have high hopes for a title run this season. “We wanted to be a national threat and now we are a national threat, we are going to act on it. I plan to win the national championship with this team this year,” said Harvey. UNM’s next home game is on December 10 at the Outpost Ice Arenas on Tramway Blvd. in Albuquerque. For more information about the team, visit unmlobohockey.com.

