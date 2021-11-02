Here’s the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press | National news from the Associated Press





UNDATED (AP) The first College Football Playoff ranking of the season will be revealed Tuesday night, revealing the scope of the national championship race, while also providing proof A in the event of field expansion. When the proposed 12-team format was made public in June, participation was touted as one of the main reasons for expanding the field. The current four-team format is fine for crowning a deserving champion, but it has not only diminished interest in the rest of the non-playoff bowl games among fans, players and even coaches, it has focused on the latter. month of the season narrowed. to barely 10% of all major college football teams. LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Louisville coach Scott Satterfield says KeiTrel Clark will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference loss in North Carolina. Satterfield announced the sophomore cornerbacks diagnosis at his weekly press conference. He said Clark has had an MRI and will have surgery on the knee. Clark had become one of ACC’s top players, leading the conference with 12 defended passes, including three interceptions. Hes lost the Cardinals third starter to a season-ending injury, after linebacker Monty Montgomery and receiver Braden Smith. UNDATED (AP) Never in the seven-year history of the College Football Playoff have the first four teams on the selection committees match those of the AP Top 25 immediately before it. According to the latest Associated Press poll presented by the Regions Bank, this year is highly unlikely to be the first. Georgia remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Sunday and appears to be first in the committee’s rankings on Tuesday night. Cincinnati remained at No. 2 in the media poll, and AP College Football writer Ralph D. Russo says the chances of the CFP ranking going in that direction are virtually zero. The Selection Committee has never ranked a Group of Five team higher than No. 7 in any of its rankings. UNDATED (AP) Long kickoff returns came in bunches over the weekend. Four players ran back from 100 yards on Saturday. That’s the most in one day since there were five return flights over the maximum distance on October 31, 2015. Two took place in the same game. SMU’s Bryan Massey ran back to Houston in the second half of kick-off and the Cougars Marcus Jones went all out with 17 seconds left to win his teams 44-37. Tyler Allgeier of BYU had 266 yards against Virginia for the top performance. Caleb Williams’ six touchdown passes for Oklahoma against Texas Tech were the most by a freshman since 2016.

