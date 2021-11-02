Pakistani cricket victory victory of Islam? Two-nation theory still alive, Muslims in denial

Font size:

ls India-Pakistan cricket a proxy for religious war between Hinduism and Islam? While Indian police arrested some Kashmiris for not cheering on India, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed called the team’s success a win of Islam. Are Indian Muslims destined to be the outsiders forever, or is it time for a story change?

This is the core. It has always been whispered that in addition to Kashmiris, many other Muslims wish India’s defeat against Pakistan. The insinuation found credibility when crackers bursting and religious war cries were reportedly heard from some Muslim neighborhoods as Pakistan thrashed India. This socio-political disorder has been a poorly kept secret and few had the moral courage and ideological integrity to face it. Granted, it was, but in a devious way. Instead of correcting this anomaly, the Muslim storytellers feigned massive outrage over the suspicion of disloyalty to the nation. Such a stranglehold of sarkari secularism that sotto voce snides and allusions had been apart, it was impossible to admit that we had a problem begging for immediate attention.

In fact, with arrogant smugness, they did the exact opposite. It was said that sport should be kept immune to the demands of national loyalty, and support for another country’s national team was not only a sign of higher sportsmanship, but also a kind of cosmopolitanism as seen in the emerging multiculturalism of the United States. West, where immigrants openly support their native country’s team against their adopted children. It was argued that a test-like audit of Tebbit in India would amount to a majority inquisition.

The Tebbit Test was a controversial phrase named after British Conservative politician Norman Tebbit, who said that the lack of loyalty to the England cricket team among South Asian and Caribbean immigrants suggested that those who support their homeland rather than England do not participate in the game. integrated in the United Kingdom. However, Indian Muslims are not immigrants, and they are not here as a result of Indian colonialism. Therefore, it would be misguided to extrapolate any criticism of the Tebbit test for mitigating group deviance in India.

Denial does not help Muslims

For the Muslim storytellers and their liberal mentors, living in denial was an easier option than acknowledging the problem and helping the community correct a dangerous distortion in discourse that would inevitably affect their position in national life. That such a thing has happened and has not been proclaimed betrays not only a tacit indulgence on the part of the community at large, but also a stimulating atmosphere led by the Muslim storytellers and their liberal cheerleaders, who have been complicit in normalizing the perception of persecution. and discrimination against Muslims. Such an addiction to victimization would lead to an ever widening emotional divide between the Muslim community and the national mainstream.

The theory of two nations is still alive

It is often argued that the expression of support for Pakistan in cricket by some Indian Muslims has nothing to do with Islam, and whatever it may be, it should not be misconstrued as disloyalty of religions and communities to India. That’s true. It is not part of the Islamic catechism, and salvation or damnation in the afterlife does not depend on it, but inasmuch as religion has informed the identity formation that evolves from community to nationality to separatist religious nation, it would be naive to religious factor that plays a role .

The two nation theory that spawned this process implied the existence of Muslims and non-Muslims as two nations in India, and not India and Pakistan as two different countries. Pakistan is more of an ideological than a territorial state. It’s less of a locale and more of a mindset. It is the epitome of Islamic political power in India, which Bangladesh or any other Muslim country is not. That is why the kind of shiver that the mere mention of Pakistan evokes in any Indian mind, be it Hindus or Muslims, cannot be created by any other Muslim country. If the two-nation theory were only about Islam as a nation without any reference to India, Pakistan would seek its identity in a fusion with the Muslim countries rather than in opposition to India.

Shaping the fate of the community

Whether the theory of the two nations with the partition disappeared or not is an unanswered question. If so, Waqar Younis wouldn’t indulge in pious gloating, and Mohammed Shami wouldn’t be so vulnerable to vicious trolls. So if the two-nation theory has not disappeared and has only been reformulated as identity politics, then the premise of Hindus and Muslims as two mutually antagonistic nations in post-independent India must have been reformulated as a perpetual conflict between the state and its Muslim citizens. .

This is a dangerous formulation whose implications would be suicidal for any minority. If the Muslim community feels alienated, is it because the Indian state systematically discriminates against them and denies them equal rights and opportunities? Or does the sense of alienation come from ideological reasons whose roots are deeply rooted in the imperialist interpretation of Islam that abhors India as a land of idols and infidels? If the latter is the case, is there an intelligentsia among Muslims with such intellectual integrity to make the right diagnosis and prescribe the right treatment?

At present, the Muslim community is rich in selfish preachers, both traditional and modern. The latter quotes the Constitution just as the televangelists quote the scriptures, and for the same purpose. Unless the Muslim community had well-meaning story makers who understood that their destiny was an Indian destiny, and that their identity should be, too, the distortions that plague the community’s discourse would not be corrected. A display of deviance, brazen or discreet, would continue to make an innocent Shami a soft target.

The author is an IPS officer. He tweets @najmul_hoda. Views are personal.

