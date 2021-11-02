BYU Football: Extra Year of Eligibility Casts Uncertainty on Senior Day

Senior Day comes early this year for the BYU football team, thanks to the fact that we don’t have a farewell week yet and other factors associated with being a college football independent.

On Saturday, the 17-ranked Cougars will honor the senior players in a short ceremony and give them parting gifts before receiving Idaho State at 1:30 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Featuring defensive tackle Uriah Leiataua, safety Jared Kapisi and graduate transfer recipient Samson Nacua the only seniors listed on BYU’s 2021 roster, it could be the smallest group of Senior Day honors in the program’s history.

Or maybe not.

BYU usually lists the 20 or so players who will be honored on Senior Day when it releases its game notes for the upcoming game, but Monday’s release contained no such list. Instead, the notes say the following:

BYU also has several COVID-19 juniors who can choose to be honored if they do not complete an additional year awarded by the NCAA.

Although BYU played 12 games last year in the season changed by the pandemic, the NCAA is giving the Cougars the extra year to qualify, just as it is for teams like Utah who only played five games.

It is therefore unclear how many people choose to return. Twenty-one juniors are on the roster, including starters such as defenders Keenan Ellis, DAngelo Mandell, Malik Moore and Chaz Ah You and defensive linemen Pepe Tanuvasa, Lorenzo Fauatea and Earl Tuioti-Mariner.

Offensively, the junior starters are offensive linemen James Empey, running back Lopini Katoa and receivers Neil Pauu and Gunner Romney.

It hasn’t really hit me yet. Maybe it’s now (because) we’re talking about it and I have to. Man, it’s crazy. It’s been a long drive, even this year here. There are many emotions. But it will be fun. It’s getting exciting. BYU receiver Samson Nacua during his final game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday

Katoa, Pauu and Romney have said this will likely be their last season in Provo. Star running back Tyler Allgeier, who is listed as a sophomore but is in his fourth season on the program, will presumably enter the NFL draft in April as his stock continues to climb.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake told the Deseret News in his weekly press conference Monday that all juniors can return if they wish.

All others, except the three, are of course welcome to come back, Sitake said.

Leiataua, Kapisi and Nacua also appeared at the press conference held via Zoom, and Leiataua and Kapisi said they didn’t regret coming back for their final year of eligibility, while Nacua said he was happy to see Utah left for BYU and in his hometown of Provo his senior year with his brother, Puka.

It hasn’t really hit me yet. Maybe it’s right now (because) we’re talking about it and I have to, Samson said. Man, it’s crazy. It’s been a long drive, even this year here. There are many emotions. But it will be fun. It’s getting exciting.

Sitake said the COVID-19 annual allowance has created a lot of uncertainty, but ultimately he wants to do well through his players.

There are some guys who just want to get done and move on with life, and there are other guys who are still figuring it out, he said. Many of the boys will graduate in December and want to continue. Then there are some who are still deciding what to do.

I think for us we’ll probably give them all a good goodbye, just in case. Then hopefully they will come back. But there will be more than just the three guys (seniors on the roster) who will be recognized.

Sitake said he plans to meet with each player individually to discuss their future.

We don’t want them to suddenly make a decision after week 11 that they’re done and that they want to move on, and we never gave them the proper goodbyes, he said. We’ll probably give them a proper goodbye just in case, and then try to recruit them to come back again.

One selling point could be BYU’s schedule for 2022, which includes home games against Baylor and Arkansas and games on the road or at neutral venues in South Florida, Oregon, Liberty, Stanford and Las Vegas (against Notre Dame).

On the other hand, the Cougars may want to use 2022 to develop players and gain playing experience before entering the Big 12 in 2023.

As for what was probably the last ultra-competitive game at LES this season, last Saturday’s 66-49 win over Virginia, Sitake echoed what he said after the game: forcing turnovers and making defensive adjustments in the second half won. the game for the Cougars, now 7-2 en route to November’s three games (Idaho State, at Georgia Southern on November 20 and at USC on November 27).

Sitake said the Cougars had not suffered any major injuries against the Cavaliers, but could use some time to heal injured players such as Gunner Romney and offensive linemen James Empey and Harris LaChance.

After Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick said on his Coordinators Corner program that Empeys’ injury is serious and we’re going to miss James, Sitake was asked if the injury Empey sustained in the 21-19 win over Washington State a week ago season- is ending.

I’ve seen some comebacks, and some guys are getting healthier than others, so I don’t know, Sitake said, saying Empey uses one of those scooters to get around on one healthy leg. So he’s in that window where there may be something later this year, if at all. I don’t think we can say he’s definitely ready for the year.

Sitake said that while the outgoing players will be honored, the focus will still be on the game against 1-7 Idaho State, an FCS team he believes is better than the record indicates. He said the Bengals gave Nevada and Weber State good games before fading late.

I think the most important thing in the game of football is that we perform at our best and respect our opponents, said Sitake. We look forward to being on the field with them.

Idaho State received $475,000 for playing at BYU in 2019, a 42-10 loss, and Saturday’s paycheck for the Big Sky program is expected to be north of that. Sitake said he has never been in favor of raising the score on opponents, and will not be on Saturday when it comes down to it, even if the inaugural College Football Playoffs ranking for the 2021 season comes out Tuesday night.

I think a lot of people know that our style isn’t going to raise the score on people, Sitake said. Get the win first and then be respectful of what happens on the pitch. That’s every week. It doesn’t matter if it’s Virginia, Utah or Idaho State. Some weeks it works better than others.

With the Cougars inactive next week, ending a 10-week consecutive run of games, Sitake said he expects the guys to empty the tank this week for their much-anticipated break.

Speaking of the CFP rankings, which will become the focus in November as the AP Top 25 rankings and USA Today/Coaches Poll shift into the background, BYU will almost certainly crack the top 25. But where?

The Cougars are No. 17 in the media poll and No. 20 in the coaches poll. Last season, they debuted at number 14 in the first CFP ranking on November 24, which was disappointing to some as they were 9-0.