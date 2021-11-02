Fans explode after Rafa Nadal . announcement

Rafael Nadal (pictured) has indicated that he plans to play at the Australian Open next year. (Getty images)

Rafa Nadal stunned his fans and announced that he plans to play at the 2022 Australian Open after a long hiatus with injury.

The 20-time grand slam champion skipped the Tokyo and Wimbledon Olympics in a bid to regain full fitness for the US Open.

However, after a shocking loss to Lloyd Harris at the Washington Open, Nadal withdrew from the US Open, announcing that he would be taking the remainder of 2021 off due to a foot injury.

After keeping quiet about his progress, Nadal thrilled fans after he confirmed he would play in the World Tennis Championships next month.

This indicates that he plans to play at the Australian Open next year.

“My plan is to play against Abu Dhabi in December and then in a tournament for Australia and then the Australian Open,” said Nadal.

“That’s my goal.

“We are working hard to make it happen.

“The injury in my foot still needs to get better, but I’ve been training for almost an hour and a half a day so that’s positive.

“Some days are better than others, but I’m starting to have a lot more positive days than negative ones.

“So I’m on the right track. I’m training, I feel better. I’m back on the field.”

Fans were rightly excited about the announcement.

While Nadal has indicated that he intends to go for a 21st grand slam, the world number 1 Novak Djokovic has not yet committed to the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic awaits Australian Open decision

Discussion has been raging for weeks over whether unvaccinated tennis stars can compete in the Australian Open next year if the country opens its borders.

Following a leaked email sent to WTA players, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Confirmed Unvaccinated Players would be free to contest the grand slam if they completed two weeks in harsh quarantine.

However, Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews slammed the door, insisting – as did unvaccinated fans – that unstab players should not be allowed into Melbourne Park.

This has led to Novak Djokovic addresses his fans and confirms he will wait for more details about restrictions before making a decision to travel to Australia.

Novak Djokovic (pictured) celebrates winning the Australian Open. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei via Getty Images)

However, Djokovic said he wasn’t just weighing his participation.

“Well, I’m going to decide whether I go to Australia or not after I see the official statement from Tennis Australia,” said Djokovic, ahead of his Paris Masters campaign

“Right now we don’t have an official announcement or statement. So until that’s out I won’t talk about this anymore because I don’t want to be a part of the assumptions and what-if stories.

“Once the official terms to travel to Australia and play in Australia are out then of course I’ll see what I personally do with that, and also the larger group of players, you know, because the situation is clearly different in Australia than the most parts of the world.”

