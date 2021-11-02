New Ipswich Game Bar Concerns Police and Health Authorities





Plans to open an adventure bar in Ipswich’s Buttermarket are under review at a council meeting next week, after police and health authorities raised concerns over safety concerns. The owners of Boom: Battle Bar have applied for a housing permit from the former Coast 2 Coast restaurant outlet. They seek a license to sell alcohol and play music seven days a week, while also offering customers “competitive fun” where they can play crazier golf, shuffleboard, AR darts, ax throwing, pool and table tennis. But while the company already operates two sites in the UK – in Norwich and Cardiff – two authorities have objected to the permit. In a document submitted to the licensing department of Ipswich Borough Council, Sharon Betts-Palmer, licensing officer wrote: “Suffolk Constabulary is concerned about the use of weapons, namely axes, metal golf clubs … used in premises where alcohol is used. served and where children are present.” Public Health Suffolk expressed similar concerns, citing the percentages of alcohol-related emergency room visits and hospitalizations in the neighborhood where the bar will be located. These would be much higher than the comparable averages in Ipswich as a whole, Suffolk and England, “meaning locals are already being negatively affected by the harmful effects of alcohol”. But Allan Cook, the specified on-premises supervisor for Boom: Battle Bar, made it clear in the license application that “none of the games offered do have alcohol consumed as part of the activity, alcohol is not allowed in the high-risk activity area and we are do not allow guests to consume alcohol in our location prior to these risky activities”. Boom Bar plans to invest more than 1 meter in the Buttermarket site, with approximately 50 jobs created by the opening of the outlet. The Subcommittee on Licensing and Regulations will meet on Monday, November 8, to make a decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ipswichstar.co.uk/news/business/police-object-to-boom-battle-bar-licence-application-8455762 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

