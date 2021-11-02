Marcus Smart calls on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to ‘pass the ball’ after Celtics lose third straight year





BOSTON — Marcus Smart called on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown after the Boston Celtics lost their third game in a row on Monday night, saying the star duo needs to involve their teammates more. “Every team knows we’re trying to get to Jayson and Jaylen,” Smart said after the 128-114 loss to the Chicago Bulls. “Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everyone’s scouting report is to let those guys pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball.” Brown and Tatum combined for 48 points, but struggled late in a game in which the Bulls came roaring back from a 19-point deficit in the second half. Tatum scored two points on 1-for-8 shooting in the fourth quarter, while Brown was scoreless on just two shots. “That’s something they’re going to learn,” Smart said. “They are still learning. We are proud of the progress they are making, but they will have to take one more step and find ways to create not only for themselves, but for others on this team to set the court for them later.” the game. “…We’ve asked them to do that and they’re learning from it. We just have to keep helping those guys to do that to help our team.” The Celtics led 94-75 with about three minutes to go into the third quarter and still had a 103-89 lead going into the fourth. But Chicago scored its first 12 runs in the fourth to narrow the deficit to two points, 103–101, with just over 8 minutes left. Ayo Dosunmu, a second-round draft pick who had his first double-digit game with 14 points, hit a three-pointer with 6:53 left to put the Bulls at 106-105. The Celtics briefly re-took the lead before Chicago scored 18 of the next 20 runs. “We got up, got comfortable, got a little too cute thinking the game was over in the third quarter,” said Celtics coach Ime Udoka, who fell to 2-5 in his first season at the helm. . “We started celebrating early. It’s a good lesson learned: you mess with the game, it comes back to bite you.” The Bulls improved to 6-1 with the win. This story uses information from The Associated Press.

