Cricket starts this Saturday





Yarrawonga Mulwala Cricket Club will begin its premiership defense this weekend in all four senior divisions in the W&DCA.

New coach Michael Drake has completed preparations for the season with his squad and the teams are now focused solely on the first round clashes in Northeast Victoria. All pre-season sessions were well attended, the club benefiting from completing two intra-club matches, which were hotly contested, Drake said. As with every new season, there is a lot of excitement and we hope that players and teams perform well and taste success. There is also great faith within the group, born of the many hours of practice undertaken since August. This season also sees new faces at The Lakers with Fraser Smart (Gellibrand CC), Gary Douglas (STC South Camberwell CC), Tom Draffin (Deniliquin CC) and Josh Kirby (Wallan CC). is joined by some YMCC boomerangs in Dean Slattery, Matt Knight and Josh Lawrence. The local cricket factory continues to produce young cricketers, while Mitch Appleby, Thomas Coffey, Oliver Connell, Ollie Cope, William Turnell and Rudi Vodusek graduate seniors. Drake couldn’t be happier with the influx of exciting talent and experience, with these players increasing the depth. The YMCC needs all the hands-on-deck as the competition will chase the Lakers across all ranks after last season’s record-breaking performance. The Lakers have joined the Yarrawonga Mulwala RSL Sub-Branch to hold a memorial day ahead of their Round One game on Saturday, November 6. YMCC will observe the Ode, One Minute Silence and the Last Post before the first pitch is thrown at Stan Hargreaves Oval. All YMCC players will wear a poppy in support of the RSL Poppy Appeal. YMCC hopes the gesture will not only mark their respect, but also the younger members of the club and the

community about those who served our country in the Great War more than a hundred years ago. The W&DCA has adopted a T20 Carnival in A Grade and A Reserve Grade to kick off the double header season in Wangaratta on Saturday. Brock McCabe will captain the A Grade team in all T20 competitions this season as the club strives to further develop the next generation of leaders, drawing guidance from existing leaders. McCabe will continue to grow under the new responsibility and add a new string to his impressive bow. Multiple premiership captain, Reid Clarke, still commands the one-day and two-day teams in A Grade and will guide McCabe through the T20 matches. Thursday nights at Victoria Park Sports Pavilion is Selection Night. The Lakers invites all sponsors, social members, players, officials and cricket enthusiasts to come and enjoy the bar and canteen facilities. Listen to team announcements by each class captain and there will be a recap of the match highlights and prize winners from the previous round. There are occasional guest speakers on Thursday evenings to enhance the atmosphere. The reopening of the pavilion is subject to the current COVID19 requirements and check-in with QR code or written register is a necessity of everyday life. Stay tuned by joining us on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ymclakers and get the YMCC lowdown straight from the horse’s mouth. The Lakers extend a warm welcome to members and players, new and old, and we invite you to make the journey to Victoria Park like crickets return!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.riverineherald.com.au/yarrawonga-news/2021/11/02/5567423/cricket-starts-this-saturday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

