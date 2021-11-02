Knights rediscovering the glory of field hockey

In the late 1970s, San Marcos High was the top hockey program in San Diego County.

Then coaching changes, a lack of interest, and a campus makeover led to a major setback.

Now, under the tutelage of coach Heidi Harris, San Marcos has slowly climbed back into the elite group of programs in San Diego.

With an overall record of 20-4, the Knights lead the province in overall wins this season. That includes perennial powerhouses Canyon Hills, formerly known as Serra, and Scripps Ranch.

Also this season, the Knights took fifth place in the annual Serra/Canyon Hills Tournament and won the University City Tournament championship.

San Marcos defeated Cathedral Catholic (3-0), Rancho Bernardo (2-1), Newport Harbor (4-0), Huntington Beach (3-0) and Poway in the final with a 2-0 score for the UC title to claim.

However, the road back to battle has not been an easy one.

From the glory days of three consecutive San Diego Section Championships (1977-79) to the present, the program has failed. There was even a scoreless season.

The Knights had four Section Players of the Year in Sandi Chamberlain (1977), Barbi Chamberlain (1978), Mary Kellogg (1979) and Nancy Frahm (1980).

San Marcos closed its CIF title run with a second-place finish in 1980, its last appearance in the final until 2019 when the Knights dropped a 1-0 decision to Fallbrook in the Division II Championship.

The Knights kick off a 14-game winning streak this week with 18 shutouts by beating opponents 61-10, including conceding just one goal in the UC tournament.

And yet there is still something to prove.

We want to feel like we belong, said Harris, a 2002 graduate of Fallbrook and now in her 10th season as head coach of the Knights. At first, the girls were afraid to play in the top teams.

I never thought we would reach the Open (division) because it was a long process to get to the D2 final.

It took a brutal first half against Torrey Pines this year and a genuine conversation Harris had with her team to change the course of the season.

Trailing 4-0 at halftime, Harris revived Knights, losing the game to Torrey Pines 4-2.

We’ve played well since that day, said Harris.

Harris still remembers with a chuckle how her first few seasons at San Marcos were not very successful.

I remember a season of 0-19 and 2-10 long ago, said Harris. Three years ago we made a playoff appearance and every year it has gotten a little better.

Harris has her sights set on qualifying for the ultra-tough Open Division playoff this season.

Those first few years weren’t so funny back then, Harris said. I almost stopped a few times.

I’m really glad I decided to stay.

Ella Rodgers is one of the knights to have played in the playoffs during her career there.

The six-foot-tall centre-back is using the UC Tournament title to fuel her enthusiasm for her final postseason, which she hopes will be in the Open Division.

We were in a different place mentally now than we’ve been since I got here, said the senior who never played hockey until her freshman year at San Marcos. I still have fun no matter what, but I enjoy winning more.

Scoring two goals against Torrey Pines that day was an eye opener as it told us we could score in good teams.

We’ve already played against all the good Open Division teams.

Rodgers noted that the Knights are warming up for the game a little differently now.

They play hacky sack, frisbee and flag tag before hitting their case to improve a little more.

The first time we played Canyon Hills, you could tell they knew they could beat us, said Rodgers, who has five goals and five assists. Next time we lost to them in shootouts.

That loss in the Canyon Hills/Serra Tournament, combined with winning the UC Tournament title for the first time, makes the Knights believe they deserve to be among the elite teams in the Open Division.

Exactly where the program stood more than 40 years ago.

Monahan is a freelance writer