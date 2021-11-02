NHLPA board to vote on whether an outside review should look at how unions are handling Kyle Beach’s allegations





NHLPA Director Donald Fehr advised the union to hire an outside law firm to conduct an independent review of Kyle Beach’s handling of allegations of sexual assault against then-Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Fehr made the suggestion to the 80 or so players during an NHLPA conference call Monday. The NHLPA’s board of directors, which consists of one representative from each team, will vote on whether or not to conduct a review. That vote is expected Monday evening or Tuesday morning. The conversation lasted more than two hours and there was no discussion of Fehr’s resignation as executive director, sources told ESPN. “Guys rang the bell and just wanted more information,” one player told ESPN. “We need to see the full picture before we can decide the next steps.”

1 Related The call was settled Monday as players sought answers from the NHLPA about its role and how the union could have better support Beach – the former Blackhawks player who reported in 2010 that he had been sexually assaulted by Aldrich during the playoff run. of the team . The Blackhawks did not address the allegations until after the playoffs. According to an investigative report commissioned by the Blackhawks and… released last week, Fehr was also made aware of the allegations in December 2010 by one of Beach’s confidants. Beach was referred to the league’s substance abuse and behavioral health program; last week, Fehr said in a statement that “the system de [Beach] in his time of need.” Beach, however, saw it differently. “I know I reported every detail to a person at the NHLPA, who I was put in touch with afterward,” Beach said in an interview with TSN. “I believe that two different people have talked to Don Fehr. And that he turns his back on the players when his only job is to protect the players at all costs, I don’t know how that can be your leader. I don’t know how he can be the boss.” Many players in the league viewed the situation in the same way. Although Beach has never played in an NHL game, the incident occurred while he was a “Black Ace” – a minor league player called up to the playoffs – which is why he was part of NHLPA membership. “For nine years, the NHLPA knew and did nothing to investigate or assist Kyle Beach in dealing with this trauma,” a player representative told ESPN ahead of Monday’s call. “They stopped talking to him after the second phone call.” Another player entered Monday’s call hoping to answer one question: “How was? [Beach] left on an island?”

