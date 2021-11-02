Day 1 PREVIEW: FanCode European Cricket T10 Barcelona Matches 1 & 2





European Cricket Network will broadcast two T10 matches live on Monday 1 November on Day 1 of the FanCode European Cricket T10 Barcelona 2021. Cricket returns to Barcelona with Punjab Warriors, Hira Sabadell and Gracia in action on the first night of the FanCode European Cricket T10 Barcelona. teams CTL Catalonia CC (0-0, NRR + 0.000) CAT Catalunya Tigers (0-0, NRR + 0.000) FTH Fateh (0-0, NRR+0.000) FAL Falco (0-0, NRR + 0.000) GAME Mercy (0-0, NRR + 0.000) HAW Hawks (0-0, NRR + 0.000) TO BE Hira Sabadell (0-0, NRR + 0.000) DHR Montcada Royal (0-0, NRR + 0.000) PUW Punjab Warriors (0-0, NRR + 0.000) __________________ MATCHING 1 (BTT21.001) PUNJAB WARRIORS (PUW) v HIRA SABADELL (IS) 1600 GMT | 1700 MET | 2130 IS PUW Last five matches: LLLLW (Average score for 78, average score against 104) TO BE Last five matches: LWLLL (Average score for 98, average score against 112) PUNJAB WARRIORS (PUW) Captain: Tejpal Singh wicket keeper: Jagdeep Singh Projected top four: Tejpal Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh Projected opening Bowlers: Gagandeep Singh, Mohsin Ali Spin options: Tejpal Singh PUNJAB WARRIORS Key Players: Tejpal Singh, all-rounder, scored the most points for PUW with 172 points in 10 matches at FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona. He also took 10 wickets. Mohsin Ali, second highestwicket taker for PUW in ECS Barcelona earlier this year scalped eight wickets from seven matches. He also played some good cameos. Gagandeep Singh, another handy all-rounder, taking seven wickets at FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona and scoring 76 runs. HIRA SABADELL (BE) Captain: Shanawar Shahzad wicket keeper: Sharanjit Singh Projected top four: Bakhtiar Khalid, Manan Ayub, Sufian Ansar, Anwar Ul Haqi Projected opening Bowlers: Adnan Abbas, Anwaar Ul Haqi Spin options: Shanawar Shahzad, Mehmood Akhtar HIRA SABADELL Key players: Bakhtiar Khalid, a righthanded lead-off hitter, scored 130 runs in nine innings earlier this year at ECS Barcelona. Ikram Ul-Haq, the medium pacer with the right arm was the best wicket taker for HISat FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona took 10 wickets in 10 matches with a best return of 2-10. Abid Shahzad, Hard hitting mid-range batter and a decent mid-paced bowler, hammered 187 runs on a SR of 243 and took NINE wickets in ECS Barcelona earlier this year. Punjab Warriors and HIra Sabadell did not enjoy a good run on FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona. PUW finished fifth in group D with three wins while HIS only managed to win a solitary match to finish last in Group B. The two sides will be looking for a better show this time around. Match Prediction: Hira Sabadell (HIS) starts with a comprehensive win. __________________ MATCHING 2 (BTT21.002) GRACIA (GAME) vs PUNJAB WARRIORS (PUW) 2030 GMT | 1930 MET | 0000 IS GAME Last five matches: WWWWW (Average score for 148, average score against 87) PUW Last five matches: LLLLW (Average score for 78, average score against 104) GRACE (GRA) Captain: Heera Mahey wicket keeper: Kuldeep Lalic Projected top four: Kuldeep Lal, Gurwinder Bajwa, Heera Mahey, Mukhtiar Singh Projected opening Bowlers: Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh Spin options: Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Heera Mahey GRACE main players: Gurwinder Bajwa, world record holder with the highest individual score (156* from 45 balls) in T10 cricket, the only player to score two centuries in a single ECS edition. He scored 300 runs with an SR 268 at FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona. Kuldeep Lalic, Spanish international all-rounder, a heavy scorer in the ECS tournaments with 941 runs in 29 innings. He also took 25 wickets. Trilochan Singh, loves bowling with the new cherry, the best wicket taker for GRA in ECS Barcelona 2021, scalping 15 wickets in nine matches with a best return of 4-10. Gaurang Mahayavanshi, spin wizard, the spinner's left arm has the ability to pick up wickets. Was leading wicket taker atFanCode ECS Spain Barcelona takes 22 wickets with a best return of 5-14. In total, he has scalped 42 wickets in 27 ECS games! Gagandeep Singh, another handy all-rounder, taking seven wickets at FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona and scoring 76 runs. Gracia had an impressive run at FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona, ​​finishing second in Group A. GRA missed a place on final day for Catalunya Tigers at NRR. That said, GRA looks very strong with the inclusion of Gaurang Mahayavanshi and Manish Manwanic by Raval Sporting. Match Prediction: Gracia (GRA) wins at gallop. Tune in for the live action from Barcelona from * 1600 GMT * 1700 CEST * 2130 IST.

