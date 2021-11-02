Inglewood High Football Coach criticized for 106-0 win – CBS Los Angeles





INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) The coaching staff of the Inglewood High School football team faces significant criticism after Friday’s crushing defeat of Inglewood Morningside High School. Inglewood High defeated Morningside 106-0. Inglewood’s starting quarterback Justyn Martin, who has committed to playing at UCLA, threw for 13 touchdowns, a national record for high school football. READ MORE: Hundreds of Swarms of Rancho Cucamonga Halloween House Party Posted on Snapchat This violates everything you want from an HS team leader, ESPN’s legendary analyst Dick Vitale tweeted sunday. How can anyone in their right mind defend Inglewood’s Coach? He is leading 104-0 and going for 2 pt conversion to win 106-0. Both teams are part of the California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section. Inglewood High has a 9-0 record on the season. Morning side is 2-8. READ MORE: Exclusive: Neighbors in Koreatown are fed up with hoarding health risks in their street MilVon James, 36, head coach of Inglewood Highs, played college football at UCLA and spent a short time with the Cleveland Browns in 2008. It was a classless move, Morningside head coach Brian Collins told the Los Angeles Times. I told them go play St. John Bosco and Mater Dei. According to the Times, James has been the head coach of Inglewoods for the past three seasons. In 2016, he was fired as the head coach of the Augustus Hawkins High School football team for having unqualified players on his roster. We at the Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD) are saddened by the events that took place Friday during the football game between Inglewood and Morningside high schools, said Dr. Erika Torres, administrator of the Inglewood County Unified School District, in a statement. We will conduct a full investigation and take all necessary steps to ensure that a similar outcome never happens again under any IUSD athletics program. Our expectation at IUSD is that every athletic competition reflects the highest level of sportsmanship, respect and collegiality in every interaction between players, coaches, staff and administrators. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of each student athlete and regret that these actions have taken the focus away from the positive progress our programs have made at IUSD. MORE NEWS: Biden tells US world leaders ‘back to table’ at United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland Inglewood High is scheduled to face Venturas St. Bonaventure High on Friday to open the Division 2 CIF Southern Section Playoffs. 13 TDS?! Last night, UCLA commit @justyn_martin8 threw the most TD passes an HS football game has seen in 100 years! pic.twitter.com/gDQUGZ4vsD Sports Center (@Sports Center) October 30, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/11/01/inglewood-high-football-coach-takes-criticism-for-106-0-win/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos