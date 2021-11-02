Seymour boys tennis celebrates ‘excellent year’





Seymour’s boys’ tennis team “had an excellent year,” coach Brandon Davis said at the Owls’ awards program held at the Knights of Columbus last Thursday. “We had a very good record. I appreciate all the hard work the guys have put in,” he said of the Owls’ 17-5 record. Davis handed out team awards, announced all district players, Hoosier Hills all conference honors, and said most varsity team members made academic all-state. Andrew Levine was the only senior on the team. He played at No. 2 singles for most of the season and this fall set a record of 17-6 and was named Most Valuable Singles Player. He placed third out of eight players in his class at the Silver Creek Invitational. He was a four-year varsity letterman and a member of the academic all-state team, making the Hoosier Hills all-conference honorable mention. It takes an average grade of 3.6 or higher to make the academic team for all states. Eli Meyer and Jack VonDielingen were named the outstanding doubles team. They played number 1 in doubles all season and had a record of 20-5. They were named to the HHC all-conference first team and a district honorable mention. “They just played well together,” Davis said. “They figured it out quickly. It was easy to see them interlock and they did a good job.” They won their matches in the Seymour Sectional and advanced to the second round of the individual sectional regional where they lost to the No. 1 doubles team from Bloomington South. That pair finished third in the state. Parker Thompson was named the Outstanding Freshman. “He set goals and he put himself in a slot where people valued him,” Davis said. “He played at varsity all year and played great tennis for Seymour.” Parker teamed up with Reuben Kruse on #2 doubles and they had a 15-5 record. Davis also named a very valuable teammate, and that honor went to freshman Xavier DuBois. “He also supported everyone else,” Davis said. “He always picked up balls and helped where he could.” DuBois played in several junior varsity competitions. Hunter Heckman played number 1 singles and had a record of 9-14, and Joe Schmidt played number 3 singles and had a record of 14-5. Trevor Alberring split his time between two doubles on the varsity and number 1 singles on the junior varsity. He was 4-1 on the varsity and 7-3 on the junior varsity. Schmidt, Meyer, Heckman, VonDielingen, Kruse, Alberring and Thompson also made academic all-state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribtown.com/2021/11/01/seymour-boys-tennis-celebrates-excellent-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos