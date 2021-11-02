Von Miller’s Emotions Are Still ‘Raw’ As Denver Broncos Agree To Trade Him To Los Angeles Rams

The Denver Broncos agreed Monday to trade eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams send a second-round and third-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft to the Broncos in exchange for Miller.

The Broncos will also pay $9 million of Miller’s remaining $9.7 million base salary for the nine remaining regular season games, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

2 Related

An emotional Miller, sitting in the backseat of an SUV as he left the Broncos facility on Monday, told reporters he was surprised by the trade.

“It’s still a little hard to put into words. It’s still a little raw, but thanks, thanks everyone, and off to LA,” Miller said.

“It’s still hard — you can’t really put it into words,” Miller added. “Someone told me that one day you want to make God laugh and then make plans. You just have to keep going, keep taking it day by day. I have a beautiful baby boy, had many wonderful years here, many good memories, many wonderful teammates, lots of great coaches, lots of great fans.”

In Los Angeles, Miller will join a favorites 7-1 Rams team to complete a Super Bowl LVI run.

“Great team – I’m a big fan of [defensive tackle] Aaron Donald for a long time. They got a great defense. …I’m excited, have always been a great teammate and I will continue to do so,” Miller said, adding that he hopes to play on Sunday night when the Rams host the Tennessee Titans.

Another great person is coming to LA. Let’s go after it @VonMiller. pic.twitter.com/GKgTnTUQ4X Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) Nov 1, 2021

During the off-season, the Rams completed a blockbuster quarterback Matthew Stafford, who the team says could be the last addition needed to win a title and do so at their new home in SoFi Stadium, which will host the next Super Bowl. will be played.

Last month, as the trade deadline approached, Rams coach Sean McVay said he was “not expecting any big splash moves, as you may have seen from us in the past.” But the fifth-year coach added: “I would never say never.”

During a conference call with reporters Monday night, McVay said his first reaction when informed of a deal for Miller could be a possibility was, “‘You must be cheating on me!’ That’s what I said. I’m like, ‘No way.'”

Miller will provide the necessary reinforcement to a defense that has suffered a slight decline from last season’s peak performances, despite three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Donald and All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Coming from coach Vic Fangio’s 3-4 schedule, Miller should fit seamlessly with the Rams, whose system stems from Fangio’s playing against linebacker Leonard Floyd. And Miller will divert some attention from Donald, who ranks 18th in the league with five sacks and has played doubles with 106 snaps this season, the fourth most in the NFL.

“He brings an element to him, clearly an incredibly unique footballer who is not only a great pass-rusher, but he is a complete footballer who can really negatively influence and influence an attack on all three downs,” said McVay about Miller. . “You can use it in different ways.”

McVay said Miller will face a physical Tuesday, but it was hoped and expected that he would be available to play against the Titans on Sunday.

Miller, who hosted a Halloween party for teammates and friends Sunday night, was at the Denver suburb complex Monday morning to bid farewell to coaches and teammates.

“Always have Super Bowl 50 — when I saw the pictures when I walked out, I cried,” Miller said. “We always have Super Bowl 50, always Broncos Country and we have to keep going.”

Player to fail from Miller 110.5 Chandler Jones 102.0 JJ Watt 102.0 — ESPN Statistics and Information

Miller, who was John Elway’s first draft pick (second overall) as the team’s top football decider in 2011, was the Broncos player with the longest tenure. He was in the final year of the $114.5 million six-year contract he signed in late July 2016, six months after winning the Super Bowl 50 MVP award. He is slated to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

“When I said, ‘Broncos for life,’ I meant that – it will always be in my heart,” Miller said. “It was an honor and a privilege to play here. John Elway chose me and it was life changing.”

Miller, 32, and kicker Brandon McManus were the only remaining players on the roster to play for the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

“Von was the very first design choice we made in 2011 at a time when we needed an impact player to change this team,” Elway said in a statement. “There was a lot of pressure on him as the #2 overall pick, and he exceeded all those expectations during 11 great seasons as a Bronco.

“Von was always at his best when we needed him most. Our Super Bowl 50 win and playoff run that year would not have been possible without Von turning in one of the most dominant individual performances of all time.”

Fangio, speaking just before news of the Miller trade went public, said that with the trade deadline approaching, “several” teams had called the Broncos about deals, but he didn’t provide details.

With the team at 4-4, Fangio was then asked if he expressed his thoughts on what the team should do before Tuesday’s trading deadline to general manager George Paton.

“I told him to do what he has to do and we are going to coach and coach winning football with what we have,” Fangio said. “I didn’t try to influence him in any way.”

Miller, who is the active career leader for the league at 110.5 (bags became an official statistic in 1982), is one of the most decorated players in the team’s history with eight Pro Bowl selections and three All- Pro squads in the first team. chosen for the entire decade team for the 2010s by the Hall of Fame’s board of selectors.

Miller has had a half-sack in the Broncos’ last five games, after having four in the team’s 3-0 start in September. Miller did not play against Washington on Sunday due to a left ankle injury, and Fangio said after the game that it was “not close” for Miller to be in the lineup.

When asked last week about the approaching trade deadline and the team’s struggles in a four-game losing streak, Miller said:

“No, I really have no control over that. I’m here with these guys and I love all these guys — whether we lose or not. I can say all these coaches, all these material managers, the media guys — everyone. I really love these guys….While I’m here, while my keycard still works, and while I’m a Denver Bronco, I keep trying to fix it. I’m “I’ll keep trying to do my part to get us back on the mountaintop. I will continue to try to be the type of franchise that this franchise has been historically.”

This is the second trade between the Rams and Broncos before this year’s trade deadline. The Rams traded linebacker Kenny Young with the Broncos in a deal that included a draft pick swap last week. At the time, McVay said the decision to trade Young was “financially driven.”

“Whether that means big big steps for us are imminent, I can’t really talk about that right now,” McVay said.

The Rams are also expected to make a new roster after veteran receiver DeSean Jackson, who signed a $4.5 million one-year deal, including $2.75 million guaranteed during the off-season, asked to be traded late last week.

McVay said after Sunday’s 38-22 win over the Houston Texans that “there has been a dialogue with some teams”. On Monday, McVay had no further update on Jackson, but there is a little more urgency to find a solution for their receiver group after McVay announced that rookie Tutu Atwell will undergo shoulder surgery at the end of the season.