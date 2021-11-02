



SA vs BAN: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report of Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium – ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30. South Africa and Bangladesh will collide in their upcoming match in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The South Africa vs Bangladesh match will take place on November 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are part of Group 1 in the tournament. South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in their previous match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Bangladesh batted first in the match and was knocked out for 142 with a 72-run knockout of opener Pathum Nissanka. Dwaine Pretorius and Tabraiz Shamsi took 3 wickets each. Also Read: 2021 T20 World Cup: Watch Wanindu Hasaranga take a hat-trick against South Africa in Sharjah Later, Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga took a hat-trick. Temba Bavuma scored the most 46 points for the team. By the end, David Miller went undefeated 23 out of 13 to get the winning points for the team. South Africa won by 4 wickets. With 2 wins and 1 loss, South Africa is in 2nd place in the group 1 points table. Also Read: 2021 T20 World Cup: Twitter Reacts As South Africa Beats Sri Lanka By 4 Wickets Courtesy David Millers Finishing Talk about Bangladesh, the team lost to West Indies by 3 runs in the previous match in a nerve-wracking encounter. As first batter, the West Indies scored 142-7. Roston Chase scored 39 runs while Nicholas Pooran hit a quickfire 40. Also Read: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan injured and banned from 2021 T20 World Cup Later, Bangladesh followed the goal well with a 44-run knockout of Liton Das. Skipper Mahmudullah also went unbeaten for 31 runs. However, Bangladesh failed to score 13 runs needed for the win in the last over and lost the match by 3 runs. With 3 defeats in 3 matches, Bangladesh takes the last 6th place in the group 1 points list. Also Read: Bangladesh Pacer Mohammad Saifuddin banned from home series against Pakistan SA vs BAN: Weather Forecast and Pitch Report of Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium – ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30. South Africa vs Bangladesh match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played on November 2 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The game will be played in the afternoon. According to weather reports from weather.com, the temperature of Abu Dhabi city in the UAE on November 2 will be around 32 degrees during the day and drop to 28 degrees at night. The sky is clear and there is only a 5% chance of rain. The humidity will be about 74%. Also Read: 2021 T20 World Cup: It will be nothing but a miracle to see India Shahid Afridi qualify The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is not a high-scoring ground. The average score of the 1st innings at the stadium in T20Is is 139, while the average total of the 2nd innings is 127. In the previous match of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup at the stadium, Afghanistan scored a total of 160 in the 1st innings against Namibia. Spinners get good support in the stadium.

