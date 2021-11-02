Early Exempt Wire Goals and Biggest Risers/Drops in Fantasy Football After NFL Week 8 | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

Nothing but Monday night football stays on the 2021 NFL Week 8 slate, so most Fantasy football managers will now turn their gaze to week 9 to try to gain an advantage in their fantasy competitions.

It is important not to overreact to individual stats. For example, some players scored two touchdowns this week but probably won’t do that again this season, while other players saw the field for most of their team’s snaps but couldn’t quite make it to the end zone.

Remember: chase the use, not the box score.

Here are some early waiver wire targets, as well as the biggest risers and fallers of NFL week 8. For a more detailed view of 32 teams of the week, including snap counts, check out the Complete Week 8 Fantasy Football Recap.

Distance Wire Objectives

QB Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints: James Winston suffered a knee injury that took him out of Sunday’s game, and early indications point to a serious injury. Trevor Siemian initially took over, but Taysom Hill would probably keep the runway once it returns to 100%.

Hill is currently missing games due to a concussion, but is expected to be back next week. He was a consistent fantasy starter as the Saints’ QB1 last year due to his rushed production, achieving a top-11 weekly finish in all four of his starts. His ability to run would make him a borderline starter again.

RB Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville Jaguars: James Robinson left Sundays game with an ankle injury after just eight fractures and did not return. Hyde took the vast majority of photos during the absence, which: didn’t lead to much fantasy, but the game script didn’t do him any favors. If Robinson misses a moment, Hyde is the biggest target of the week for waiver. If he’s out for a year and you’re a team in need of a running back, he could be someone to spend a significant amount of FAB on.

WR Brandon AIyuk, San Francisco 49ers: The sophomore year recipient has been one of the fantasy football season’s biggest disappointments, but it’s heading in the right direction. His playing time is slowly increasing and this is the second time this season that his role is similar to last season. He recorded season highs in goals (7) and receiving yards (45) and is available in more than half of ESPN leagues. He has more advantage than other players who might sit on your bench.

AT Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars: Arnold has been a target of waivers ever since he arrived in Jacksonville. He’s the obvious receiving tight-end option for a team that has to throw a lot and likes to hit the tight end. The former Panther led the team in receiving yards at 68 after catching a team-high eight goals. He could be a top-10 fantasy tight end for the rest of the season if the Jaguars can get into the red zone more often.

Biggest risers

RB Michael Carter, New York Jets: The rookie running back took over as the Jets’ key early-down running back in Week 2 and became the key man on the third downs yesterday. Carter has put together the best game of his career with the bigger role.

The rookie won 77 yards on the ground, 95 in the air, and he scored a touchdown. It wouldn’t be surprising if he was among the top 10 running backs in an instant in the second half of the season. Jets’ attack may not be as efficient as it was on Sunday, but the volume alone is enough to put him in the starting grid.

It is worth noting that Mike White likes to throw at his running backs, which was also the case last week. Once Zach Wilson returns to the lineup, Carter will see fewer targets.

RB Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers: Mitchell remains the 49ers’ clear early deficit. The rookie back won 137 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown. He played 36-of-39 snaps on the first or second downs outside of the two-minute drills. He was constantly running on the field, taking advantage of a favorable matchup. He has only appeared in starting lineups in half of ESPN competitions, but he will likely be in more starting lineups in the future.

WR Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns: Landry returned to the Browns with limited capacity in Week 7 after missing the previous four weeks of action. He was back to normal this week, playing the vast majority of snaps and seeing over 30% of the goals. He dropped two passes, which probably won’t be a constant problem. He has a floor high enough to be in fantasy setups every week.

Biggest Fallers

RB Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles hadn’t Miles Sanders, but instead of Gainwell going up on the depth map, he went down.

Boston Scott and Jordan Howard distribute the bulk of the workload. Gainwell only played six of the possible 51 snaps with the starters, and he played all 14 snaps when the Eagles backed up in the fourth quarter. He should continue to see a few snaps every week, but it seems unlikely that he will play a big part this season.

RB David Johnson, Houston Texans: Houston traded Mark Ingram II against the Saints earlier in the week, which appeared to lead to some clarity on the Houston position.

Philip Lindsay and David Johnson saw a slight increase in snaps on early downs, but Scottie Phillips also got involved. And the playing time Phillips won on early downs, he lost on third downs. Rex Burkhead took more snaps on third downs and two minute drills making this a four man rotation where no one could be trusted. In the fourth quarter, Houston stuck with Burkhead and Phillips, which is why the snap counts are skewed in their favor.

AT noah fant, Denver Broncos: Jerry Jeudy was the big name in Denver to return to the Broncos this week, but Albert Okwuegbunam was also brought back to the lineup. Fant had seen 90% or more offensive snaps with Okwuegbunam out, but this week was his seasonal low in terms of percentage of offensive snaps. The backup tight end had more receiving production, which could lead to a more split role in the future. If this continues, Fant would be just a starting fantasy tight ending.