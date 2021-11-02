Tennis-Nadal plans to return to the Abu Dhabi exhibition next month | The Mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Rafa Nadal is aiming to recover from injury at a practice event in Abu Dhabi next month before playing another tournament in his run-up to the Australian Open, the world’s fifth-placed said. Nadal struggled with back problems at the beginning of this year and withdrew from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics. He last competed in the Citi Open in Washington in August. He announced ahead of the US Open that the injury to his left foot would rule him out for the rest of the year, but said Monday that he may return at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event December 16-18. My plan is to play Abu Dhabi in December and a tournament before I play the Australian Open. It’s my goal and we’re working hard to make it so, Nadal said at a sponsorship event in Paris. I don’t know exactly when I will be back, but I can say that my goal is to come back to Abu Dhabi in December, and then of course before the start of the new season in January. The injury in my foot still needs to get better, but I’ve been training for almost an hour and a half a day, so that’s positive. Nadal will bid for a men’s record of the 21st major title at the Australian Open, which kicks off on January 17. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has said unvaccinated players will not be allowed to play, despite Prime Minister Scott Morrison telling local media they will be allowed to participate, but only after a 14-day quarantine. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Rutherford)

