Winning is always nice, but my losses teach me more: Sathiyan

G Sathiyan returned from Tokyo and watched a game that gnawed at his guts. He played it, and then he played it again. It was the match that marked his debut on the Olympic stage, where he appeared to be leading 3-1 against Hong Kong’s Lam Siu Hang and still lost the next three matches.

And that was that; Sathiyan’s long-awaited Olympic debut was made. He was out. When he got home he wanted to feel the pain.

The fire increases when it hits you just a little harder, Sathiyan said.

It’s been three months since that setback and Sathiyan’s fire burns brightly. During this period, the 28-year-old took three international titles on the pro tour in three categories: the WTT Budapest mixed doubles title with Manika Batra in August, the ITTF Czech International Open singles later that month and the WTT Tunis men’s doubles title alongside Harmeet Desai on Saturday.

The last of them was the strictest and the most satisfying for him. The tournament not only featured a relatively more difficult field, but also saw Sathiyan score deep runs in all three events. The world’s number 37 entered the singles quarter-finals, beating Alvaro Robles in the Round of 32 after a pair of defeats to the Portuguese. In mixed, the Sathiyan-Batra pair reached the semi-finals before losing to the semifinalists of the Tokyo Games in France, Emmanuel Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan, after taking a two-game lead.

The icing on the cake, as Sathiyan put it, came in the men’s doubles, where he and Desai defeated the Hungarian duo Nandor Ecseki and the world number 7 Adam Szudi, two games behind in the semi-finals and the French pair Lebesson. and Alexandre Cassin 3-1 in the final. It gave Sathiyan his first international men’s doubles title and a first quarterfinal in a WTT (World Table Tennis) tournament in singles.

It’s one of the best tournaments I’ve played in terms of my level in a long time, he said. I am very happy that I was able to turn the tables after Tokyo. I didn’t expect it to go so fast.

Resilience pays off

Sathiyan had left no stone unturned in his training and preparation during the pandemic for the Tokyo Games. Then came the rapid fall. However, instead of going into a shell in its aftermath, he was determined to break the shackles.

I am someone who has always done my best after a heavy loss or phase. Whether it was when I came back to the Indian set-up in 2014 after a bad time during my technical days or when I won the Belgium Open after failing to make it to the 2016 Olympics, Sathiyan said. It’s always harder to beat me the second time.

Those hours spent dissecting the Tokyo defeat from the jaws of victory with his coach S Raman in Chennai weren’t all about emotions.

Of course, I felt bad. But that’s something that drives me further. Winning is always nice, but I believe that my losses teach me more. It makes me curious about how I can get better.

So I took a deep dive into the competition, not just the mental part, but what went wrong technically, aside from the emotional aspect that it was my first Olympics. I sat with my coach, mental conditioning coach and physio and gave my input on what I thought. We got to work right away and I saw that I was getting better: I played more agile and used the speed factor in my game to my advantage, Sathiyan said.

Sathiyan believes that the more he has competed all year, the better he has felt on the table, and the three titles have only repeated that. Two of them could have come in doubles, but it’s going to be an integral part of India’s medal prospects at the back-to-back Commonwealth Games (CWG) and Asian Games next year for doubles and team events.

Sathiyan was part of the men’s team that won the historic bronze at the 2018 Asian Games and the gold at the CWG that same year, while also winning the double silver with Sharath Kamal and mixed bronze with Batra in Gold Coast. With veteran Sharath and Sathiyan still the torchbearers in singles, Sathiyan found it necessary to look at other doubles combinations for the team events. Thus, the victorious Sathiyan-Desai pair ticked a box.

The stakes go higher in mixed, which is the only doubles in the Olympics. With the duo of Sharath-Batra on track in Tokyo, Sathiyan and Batra have already set their sights on Paris, with key pit stops in Birmingham and Hangzhou next year.

It (mixed) becomes as important as singles, Sathiyan said. It’s about building a partnership, trying to understand each other’s games and how we react in crunch situations. We started our mixed journey on a high level. It’s gonna be fun. If we can keep playing at this level, we could be in the top 6-8 (mixed doubles ranking) for Paris. That’s our goal, he said.

Sathiyan will continue to play mixed doubles with Batra apart from singles in the two WTT events in Slovenia ahead of the November 23 World Championships in Houston, where he will also compete in doubles with Sharath. I’m going all the way out again, he said.