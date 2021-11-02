By Acting For Von Miller, Rams Takes Another Bold Step For Super Bowl – Los Angeles Rams Blog

THOUSANDS OF OAKS, California — In the weeks leading up to the NFL trade deadline, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said he couldn’t expect big, splashy moves like they’ve done in the past.

However, McVay also issued a warning, stating, “I would never say never, as you know.”

Given CEO Les Snead’s penchant for completing blockbuster deals since the Rams returned to Los Angeles in 2016, we should have known.

On Monday, the Rams acquired eight-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for the second and third rounds in the 2022 draft. The Broncos will pay $9 million of the $9.7 million that Miller will pay for the remainder of the game. season is due, after which the 32-year-old pass-rusher becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The addition of Miller marks the latest step in the Rams’ ongoing quest to remain playoff contenders for now, while seemingly concerned about future seasons later.

“If you had told me… a few weeks ago if I thought there was a chance to take over Von Miller, I would have said, ‘Are you kidding me? No, no.’ And then when it becomes a reality, you say, ‘Well, let’s look at it,'” McVay said Monday after the transaction. “Everything we do is what we think is best for this football team, and there is also a long-term vision in mind.”

Trading for former All-Pro pass-rusher Von Miller is the last big step for a star the Rams have made since moving to Southern California in 2016. April 14, 2016: The Rams traded six picks (a first, two second, and a third round in 2016, and their first and second round in 2017) to the Tennessee Titans to move up from number 15 to number 1 in the 2016 draft, along with fourth. and sixth round picks in 2016. They use the No. 1 pick on quarterback Jared Goff. March 14, 2018: The Rams trade their 2018 second and fourth round picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Marcus Peters and a 2018 sixth round pick. Apr 3, 2018: The Rams trade their 2018 first-round pick and 2018 sixth-round pick to the New England Patriots for receiver Brandin Cooks and a 2018 fourth-round pick. July 24, 2018: The Rams agree to a four-year, $60 million extension with running back Todd Gurley, with $45 million guaranteed. August 30, 2018: The Rams agree to a six-year extension worth $135 million with Aaron Donald defensive tackle, with a $87 million guaranteed. September 3, 2019: The Rams agree to a four-year, $134 million extension with Goff, with $110 million guaranteed. October 15, 2019: The Rams will send their first round picks for 2020 and 2021, along with a 2021 fourth round, to the Jacksonville Jaguars for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and trade Peters to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 fifth rounder and linebacker Kenny Young. March 19, 2020: The Rams release Gurley, making $11.75 million in dead money. April 9, 2020: The Rams send Cooks and a 2022 fourth round to the Houston Texans for a 2020 second round. The Rams take $21.8 million in dead money. September 9, 2020: The Rams agree to a five-year, $105 million extension with Ramsey, with $71.2 million guaranteed. January 30, 2021: The Rams trade Goff, their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-round pick in 2021, to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams incur $24.7 million in dead money for trading Goff. Nov 1, 2021: The Rams trade their second and third rounds in the 2022 draft for the Denver Broncos for OLB Von Miller. The Broncos agree to pay $9 million of the $9.7 million Miller owes for the remainder of the 2021 season.

It’s a method the Rams first associated with the slogan “Super Bowl or Bust” in 2018. But now, three seasons later, the practice may be better known as their standard way of doing business. And so far it has worked, apart from winning that evasive Lombardi trophy.

Since McVay’s arrival, the Rams have played three playoffs in four seasons, winning two division titles and an NFC championship. As the middle of this season approaches, the Rams are tied 7-1 for first place in the NFC West and for the best record in the league and are determined to reach the Super Bowl and win in ownership. Stan Kroenke’s $5 Billion Stadium.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Rams have a 98.8 percent chance of making the playoffs, a 20 percent chance of making a Super Bowl appearance, and an 11.5 percent chance of earning the Lombardi Trophy in their league. home stadium on February 13.

Their recent success is a streak few could have predicted — or have done — as the Rams began trading future design capital for stars who would eventually need big paydays.

In 2016, Snead made a historic move on the No. 15 draft board to select quarterback Jared Goff as first overall. In 2018, he sacked a second- and fourth-round roster for cornerback Marcus Peters, traded a first-round roster to the New England Patriots for receiver Brandin Cooks, and acquired outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars on the trade deadline for third and fifth round picks.

The following season, All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey was signed from the Jaguars on deadline in exchange for two first-round picks. And last season, the Rams acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford by sending Goff two first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions.

The Rams have not made a first-round selection since Goff in 2016 and will not have a first-round pick until 2024. In the April draft, the Rams will have a third-round compensating pick, a fifth-round pick.

“[People] talk about ‘We don’t value choices.’ That’s not true at all,” said McVay. “We choose value, but there is a formula for a lot of the things we do behind the scenes. That there is a vision. We feel it suits us and maybe not for everyone.”

Snead has long said, beginning with the addition of Cooks in 2018, that he would rather acquire well-known goods with picks than gamble in the draft by selecting players who are unknown and unproven.

For four seasons, it has delivered winning results.

The only question now is whether it can land a Super Bowl title.