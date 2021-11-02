Sports
By Acting For Von Miller, Rams Takes Another Bold Step For Super Bowl – Los Angeles Rams Blog
THOUSANDS OF OAKS, California — In the weeks leading up to the NFL trade deadline, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said he couldn’t expect big, splashy moves like they’ve done in the past.
However, McVay also issued a warning, stating, “I would never say never, as you know.”
Given CEO Les Snead’s penchant for completing blockbuster deals since the Rams returned to Los Angeles in 2016, we should have known.
On Monday, the Rams acquired eight-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Von Miller from the Denver Broncos in exchange for the second and third rounds in the 2022 draft. The Broncos will pay $9 million of the $9.7 million that Miller will pay for the remainder of the game. season is due, after which the 32-year-old pass-rusher becomes an unrestricted free agent.
The addition of Miller marks the latest step in the Rams’ ongoing quest to remain playoff contenders for now, while seemingly concerned about future seasons later.
“If you had told me… a few weeks ago if I thought there was a chance to take over Von Miller, I would have said, ‘Are you kidding me? No, no.’ And then when it becomes a reality, you say, ‘Well, let’s look at it,'” McVay said Monday after the transaction. “Everything we do is what we think is best for this football team, and there is also a long-term vision in mind.”
It’s a method the Rams first associated with the slogan “Super Bowl or Bust” in 2018. But now, three seasons later, the practice may be better known as their standard way of doing business. And so far it has worked, apart from winning that evasive Lombardi trophy.
Since McVay’s arrival, the Rams have played three playoffs in four seasons, winning two division titles and an NFC championship. As the middle of this season approaches, the Rams are tied 7-1 for first place in the NFC West and for the best record in the league and are determined to reach the Super Bowl and win in ownership. Stan Kroenke’s $5 Billion Stadium.
According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Rams have a 98.8 percent chance of making the playoffs, a 20 percent chance of making a Super Bowl appearance, and an 11.5 percent chance of earning the Lombardi Trophy in their league. home stadium on February 13.
Their recent success is a streak few could have predicted — or have done — as the Rams began trading future design capital for stars who would eventually need big paydays.
In 2016, Snead made a historic move on the No. 15 draft board to select quarterback Jared Goff as first overall. In 2018, he sacked a second- and fourth-round roster for cornerback Marcus Peters, traded a first-round roster to the New England Patriots for receiver Brandin Cooks, and acquired outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars on the trade deadline for third and fifth round picks.
The following season, All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey was signed from the Jaguars on deadline in exchange for two first-round picks. And last season, the Rams acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford by sending Goff two first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions.
The Rams have not made a first-round selection since Goff in 2016 and will not have a first-round pick until 2024. In the April draft, the Rams will have a third-round compensating pick, a fifth-round pick.
“[People] talk about ‘We don’t value choices.’ That’s not true at all,” said McVay. “We choose value, but there is a formula for a lot of the things we do behind the scenes. That there is a vision. We feel it suits us and maybe not for everyone.”
Snead has long said, beginning with the addition of Cooks in 2018, that he would rather acquire well-known goods with picks than gamble in the draft by selecting players who are unknown and unproven.
For four seasons, it has delivered winning results.
The only question now is whether it can land a Super Bowl title.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/blog/los-angeles-rams/post/_/id/43051/by-trading-for-von-miller-los-angeles-rams-make-another-bold-move-for-super-bowl-title
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or coll[email protected]