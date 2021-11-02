CRICKET: Buttler advances England to next round





Article content The Buttler delivered. Jos Buttler, England’s lanky wicketkeeper lit up the skies over Sharjah with a glorious century against Sri Lanka to effectively send England into the next round of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Article content It was the first century of this tournament and he brought it out in grand style by crushing a six from the very last delivery to post 101 as England hit 163 for four after struggling with 35 for three at one point. Buttler’s magnificent 67-ball knock included six limits and six massive sixes and, along with skipper Eoin Morgan (40), starred in a 112-run stance as England sped to a 26-run victory. Englands bowlers led by cunning spinner Adil Rashid (two for 19) overthrew Sri Lanka for 137 in 19 overs. The England opener enjoyed a great run with the bat in the heat and humidity of the United Arab Republic when he hit an unbeaten 71 against Australia and that vaulted him to the top with 214 runs. By hitting three figures, Buttler scored a trifecta by becoming the first Englishman to hit three figures in Test, one-day and Twenty20 cricket. It’s a nice stat, Buttler said. I don’t really play the game for stats, but I’m just excited about where I am with my batting and for the rest of the tournament, Buttler told Sky Sports. I remember saying a while ago that if I could bring both parts of my game together, from opening and being in the middle order, I would get a really good spot with my T20 batting. And Morgan, watching Buttlers attack Sri Lanka in the middle of the field, called Buttlers one of his best ever in an England shirt. It was incredible to be on the other side and see the ebb and flow and then sheer domination at the end. He is one of the best in the game and it is a privilege to play alongside him and have him on our team, said Morgan.

Article content PROTEAS ON A ROLL

This may be the first time in more than two decades that South Africa has arrived at a World Cup tournament that isn’t quite as favourite. The pressure of carrying that label clearly proved too much to bear and the mighty South Africans always tumbled in the knockout stages, earning the label of chokers. Now without superstars AB de Villiers and Faf Du Plessis, this new Proteas has won two of their three games in the Super 12 stage of the competition and should make three when it bottoms out against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Bangladesh, meanwhile, has lost all three of its Group 1 encounters and any hopes it had of getting a shock on Tuesday all but disappeared after its star all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan was banned from the remainder of the tournament. The best all-rounder in the T201 ranking was injured on Friday in the loss against the West Indies. The Proteas lost their opener against Australia by five wickets, but came back in excellent fashion to win the next two. The Proteas will have Quinton de Kock back behind the stumps after he pulled himself from the encounter against the West Indies after refusing to take the knee. In the second meeting on Tuesday, high-flying Pakistan will face Namibia.

