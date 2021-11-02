Where will UC Bearcats land?

The University of Cincinnati football team has a strong chance of being the first Group of Five representative to debut in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.

After Saturday’s 31-12 win over Tulane, the Bearcats (8-0, 4-0 American Athletic Conference) are ranked No. 2 in both the Associated Press Top 25 poll and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll.

To summarise:‘A win is a win’: No. 2 Cincinnati scores 17 unanswered points to drop Tulane, 31-12

Analysis:ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Comes To The University Of Cincinnati For A Soccer Game In Tulsa

But as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the only rankings that matter are those of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

The 13-member committee will weigh the other rankings, records, the strength of the team schedules, the health and talent of the roster and other factors as it begins to decide who will be the four teams with a chance to compete for a national championship.

The College Football Playoff begins December 31 with a semifinal matchup against the Cotton Bowland the other at the Orange Bowl. The CFP National Championship Game will take place on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis.

Tuesday’s rankings will be the first of six to be released by the committee. The committee members will meet in person on Monday and Tuesday and reveal their rankings on ESPN each week.

So where will the committee rank the Bearcats?

Last season, no group of Fiveteam was ranked higher than number 14 in the first playoff rankings of the season since the rankings began in 2014. No group of Fiveteam was ranked higher than number 8 in a playoff ranking. But last season’s Cincinnati squad broke the glass ceiling and debuted at No. 7 in the first CFP ranking.

The Bearcats went 9-0 to win the first AAC Championship in program history en route to Finish No. 8 in the final CFP ranking. Cincinnati ran on a schedule with only one team finishing in the final playoff ranking (No. 24 Tulsa).

This season’s Bearcats are undefeated again and boast a road victory at Notre Dame, which is number 8 in both polls.

Cincinnati is the only team in the FBS to have both a top-10 scoring offense and a top-10 scoring defense.

The UC Offensive, which ranks ninth (39.9 points per game), is led by fifth-year senior Desmond Ridder, the most winning active quarterback in the FBS. Ridder, who is 39-5 as a starter, is a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, which is presented to the best player in college football.

The Bearcats also have junior Jerome Ford running back whose 14 hasty touchdowns are the third most in the nation this season.

Defensively, the “Blackcats” are second in scoring, accounting for 14.2 points per game. That alone leads to Georgia’s highest-ranking 6.6 points per game. UC also has 14 interceptions on the year, which is second in the FBS.

Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator Mike Tressel has two corners in graduate student Coby Bryant and junior Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who are both semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented annually to the best defender in college football. UC graduate linebacker Darrian Beavers is a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, which is presented to the nation’s top linebacker.

Cincinnati has the record, players, and signature win against a top-tier opponent. Their total rsum may not outweigh some of the other Power Five teams, but if the Bearcats don’t make it into the committee’s first top four on Tuesday, committee chairman Gary Barta will have a lot of questions to answer as the decision would cost the entire roster. can delegitimize Processing.

The CFP Selection Committee includes Mitch Barnhart (Director of Athletics, University of Kentucky), Barta (Director of Athletics, University of Iowa), Paola Boivin (former sports columnist and professor at Arizona State University), Tom Burman (Director of Athletics, University of Wyoming), Charlie Cobb (Director of Athletics, Georgia State University), Boo Corrigan (Director of Athletics, North Carolina State University), Rick George (Director of Athletics, University of Colorado), Will Shields (former All-American Offensive Lineman, University of Nebraska ), Gene Taylor (Director of Athletics, Kansas State University), Joe Taylor (Vice President for Athletics and Community Welfare, Virginia Union University), John Urschel (Former All-American Offensive Lineman, Penn State University), Rod West (Former Notre Dame linebacker and tight end and group president of utilities for Energy Corporation) and Tyrone Willingham (former head coach at Stanford Uni versity, Notre Dame and the University of Washington).

In an effort to avoid bias, members will be discouraged from voting for or discussing teams they are affiliated with.